Jennifer Garner shares unseen family photos amid emotional funeral for her father

Jennifer Garner has had an emotional few weeks following the death of her beloved father, William Garner.

The 85-year-old was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, in a moving ceremony attended by Jennifer and her three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

The 13 Going on 30 star had family on her mind as she focused on something far more positive on Wednesday, which was National Sibling Day.

The Hollywood star went on a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of never-before-seen childhood photos featuring herself and her two sisters, Susannah and Melissa.

These included one of them sitting by the fireplace all dressed in floral frocks, and another of them jumping in the sea.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "I sure lucked out with these two. I love my sisters. #NationalSiblingsDay." Jennifer is the middle sister, and there are three years between all three siblings, with Melissa being the oldest and Susannah the youngest.

Jennifer Garner shared a series of adorable throwback family photos of her and her sisters

While not much is known about Jennifer's sisters, she has previously given an insight into her relationship with her older sister while chatting to The Independent in 2009.

She said of Melissa: "If I'm totally honest, I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the fact that I have this bigger-than-life, incredible older sister. She's beautiful, and she was valedictorian, got a 1600 on her SATs [the top score on the U.S. high school exams] and was the head majorette."

Jennifer and her siblings with their mom Patricia

The down-to-earth star added: "I was just the middle kid, kind of looking for attention. So that's what drove me, I think, to do things she wasn't doing."

Jennifer and her sisters were raised by parents William and Patricia in West Virginia and had a happy and carefree childhood.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner with her late father William John Garner

The actress opened up about her early years in an interview with People. She said: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The actress also spoke about her childhood on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan. She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

© Instagram Jennifer Garner with her family

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood. "I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

Jennifer shares her own three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. While the pair are no longer together, with Ben now married to Jennifer Lopez, they live nearby each other in LA and have remained on good terms as co-parents.

