Donald Trump's 5-year-old granddaughter's makeup has fans saying the same thing in new video

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, just proved her daughter Carolina is her double with a new video posted to Instagram.

The five-year-old clearly underwent a makeover as she could be seen curling her eyelashes with an eyelash curler while wearing a berry-toned lipstick that had smudged onto her cheeks. Lara zoomed in on her daughter's face in the mirror to reveal her shimmery bronze eyeshadow.

Lara Trump's five-year-old daughter does her makeup Eric Trump's daughter Carolina is the spitting image of her mom

Carolina looked adorable in a colorful sleeveless summer dress while her blonde locks were styled into soft waves. The mother-and-daughter duo stood in a stunning bathroom adorned with marble worktops and an oversized mirror with light paneling. .

The chic counter was decked with two hair brushes, an eyeshadow palette, a perfume, and a used makeup wipe.

© Instagram The couple share two children

Lara oozed elegance in a cozy white dressing gown while she filmed her daughter via her phone that was covered with a blue metallic, croc-effect phone case.

The 42-year-old twinned with her daughter as she opted for a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural lip while her glossy blonde tresses were styled into a bombshell blowout. Lara accessorized with a white-banded watch, a few gold bracelets, and a stack of rings.

Eric Trump's wife added the song "Pretty Girl Era" by LU KALA over the top of the Instagram Reel.

© Instagram Lara's children

The video had fans flock to the comments all in a bid to express the resemblance between Lara and her daughter.

One follower penned: "Like mother like daughter."

Another fan wrote: "She’s such a mini you."

Lara's followers were also impressed at Carolina's makeup skills at such a young age. One user commented: "The cutest! She’s doing better than me - I always pinch myself lol."

Another penned: "This may just be the best video you’ve ever posted!."

© Instagram Carolina and Luke

Lara and Eric tied the knot back in 2014 and share two children, Luke and Carolina. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two showed off her sweet family-filled weekend on Instagram.

The siblings hugged each other while smiling for the photo which was taken outside. Lara captioned the heartfelt post: "Happy Sunday."

The photograph came after Lara announced that she will be joining Fox News with her very own show. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will be at the helm of My View with Lara Trump, which will air every Saturday at 9 pm on the news network.

© Getty Images Lara will join the Fox News team

Discussing her career move, Lara said: "I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great.

"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."