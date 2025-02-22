Donald Trump's 5-year-old granddaughter's makeup has fans saying the same thing in new video

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, just proved her daughter Carolina is her double with a new video posted to Instagram.
The five-year-old clearly underwent a makeover as she could be seen curling her eyelashes with an eyelash curler while wearing a berry-toned lipstick that had smudged onto her cheeks. Lara zoomed in on her daughter's face in the mirror to reveal her shimmery bronze eyeshadow.
Carolina looked adorable in a colorful sleeveless summer dress while her blonde locks were styled into soft waves. The mother-and-daughter duo stood in a stunning bathroom adorned with marble worktops and an oversized mirror with light paneling. .
The chic counter was decked with two hair brushes, an eyeshadow palette, a perfume, and a used makeup wipe.
Lara oozed elegance in a cozy white dressing gown while she filmed her daughter via her phone that was covered with a blue metallic, croc-effect phone case.
The 42-year-old twinned with her daughter as she opted for a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural lip while her glossy blonde tresses were styled into a bombshell blowout. Lara accessorized with a white-banded watch, a few gold bracelets, and a stack of rings.
Eric Trump's wife added the song "Pretty Girl Era" by LU KALA over the top of the Instagram Reel.
The video had fans flock to the comments all in a bid to express the resemblance between Lara and her daughter.
One follower penned: "Like mother like daughter."
Another fan wrote: "She’s such a mini you."
Lara's followers were also impressed at Carolina's makeup skills at such a young age. One user commented: "The cutest! She’s doing better than me - I always pinch myself lol."
Another penned: "This may just be the best video you’ve ever posted!."
Lara and Eric tied the knot back in 2014 and share two children, Luke and Carolina. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two showed off her sweet family-filled weekend on Instagram.
The siblings hugged each other while smiling for the photo which was taken outside. Lara captioned the heartfelt post: "Happy Sunday."
The photograph came after Lara announced that she will be joining Fox News with her very own show. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will be at the helm of My View with Lara Trump, which will air every Saturday at 9 pm on the news network.
Discussing her career move, Lara said: "I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great.
"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."