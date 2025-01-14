George Clooney makes exciting announcement involving Eva Longoria - watch video

George Clooney is back and more dashing than ever as he teams up with Eva Longoria for a thrilling new project.

Hollywood star George, 63, has reprised his role as Detective George, a suave investigator on a mission to solve an unusual crime aboard a glamorous fictitious train, in a mystery-inspired TV advert for Nespresso.

This venture marks the first team Desperate Housewives star Eva has partnered up with longtime friend George and the global coffee brand. The star-studded video also features Camille Cottin and Kim Go Eun.

Spotlighting Nespresso's offering of coffees as true treasures with unforgettable taste, the campaign depicts a playful coffee "whodunit" narrative set against an elegant backdrop. Watch the clip below…

WATCH: George Clooney and Eva Longoria team up in new venture

Speaking behind the scenes while shooting the film, George said: "Shooting with Nespresso is always a great time, and this particular campaign was unbelievably fun because of the script and the cast.

"This was my first time working with my long-time friend Eva, who made the perfect culinary duo with Kim trying to deceive me. They both brought such a vibrant energy to set and worked so seamlessly together."

© Nespresso

He added: "It was also wonderful to be reunited with Camille. She always brings a touch of sophistication, which was perfect for this role."

The light-hearted yet suspenseful film transports viewers aboard a train, where a captivating mystery takes place.

Eva, who takes on the role of a glamourous chef, shared her excitement over joining the team as their newest ambassador, saying: "Nespresso campaigns are always iconic because of the casting, and I'm thrilled that Im now part of the family.

"Shooting the campaign was such a fun experience because of how light and comedic the script was, as well as the rapport that we all had working alongside each other."

On working with George, Eva added: "I've known George for a long time, but this was our first time working on a project together, and it was such a pleasure being on set with him, Kim and Camille."