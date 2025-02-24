Shakira announces disappointing news amid health battle

Shakira fans are heartbroken once again after the Colombian megastar was forced to cancel another show on her world tour, just a week after being hospitalized for abdominal issues.

The 48-year-old, who kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour on February 11 in Brazil, has been hit with a slew of setbacks since its debut and shared her disappointment with her adoring fans.

Shakira was due to play in her hometown of Medellín, Colombia, on February 24, until the hosts of the event, Paramo Presenta, announced that the show would be postponed until further notice due to safety concerns.

"During the assembly process of the show scheduled for February 24, the roof of the stage installed by the local production suffered damage that puts at risk the safety of the artist, her staff and, most importantly, that of the audience," said a statement on X.

"The promoter and the artist's team are working together and hope to reschedule the date in the future. We understand that this decision may be annoying for the public who were anxiously awaiting the show, but the most important thing is everyone's safety."

The mother of two took to X to make her own statement about the disappointing news, following a string of setbacks on her world tour.

© Getty Images Shakira was forced to postpone her Colombian show due to a safety concern

"My people from Medellín! It hurts me a lot not to be able to get on stage and sing for you as much as I wanted to," she began in Spanish.

"My children were excited to get to know Medellín, and I was excited to meet you again and share all the surprises I had prepared for them. I'm sorry for the inconvenience, especially for those who have traveled. It's out of my hands and those of my production team, but I'm sure we'll soon find a new date to celebrate together," she continued.

"Always grateful for the unconditional support you give me. I love you very much and I hope to see you very soon."

© Getty Images The Colombian superstar shared that she was disappointed she couldn't perform in her hometown

The news comes just a week after Shakira was suddenly hospitalized due to an "abdominal issue", according to the Hips Don't Lie singer, who took to social media to reassure fans that she was okay.

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," she shared.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Shakira recently underwent a health scare that forced her to cancel her concert

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she continued.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

© Getty Images Her world tour has been hit with a slew of setbacks

"I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," the Grammy winner finished.

Shakira's tour has been riddled with setbacks from the beginning after Beyoncé fans claimed that she was "copying" the Cowboy Carter star's Renaissance Tour aesthetics and ideas.