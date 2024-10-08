Rob Kardashian's daughter twins with cousin True Thompson in latest video

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream strutted her stuff alongside her cousin, True Thompson, on Tuesday, showcasing her big personality with a musical number.

True, whom Khloé Kardashian shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, twinned with her older cousin Dream in a clip posted to her mom's Instagram story, making the Good American founder giggle with delight at their antics.

The pair walked towards the camera as they sang the lyrics to Meghan Trainor's hit song, "Me Too", clad in matching Zip N' Bear pyjamas featuring cat designs.

"Who's that sassy girl I see over there…that's me, standing in the mirror," they sang with their hands on their hips.

The girls added, "Boys are so…" then made a sound of disgust as they put their hands to their forehead in a swooning motion, which had Khloé in stitches at the sassy move.

"My cuties being cute cute cute," she captioned the clip of her daughter and niece, who are incredibly close thanks to their one-year age gap and their parents' tight bond.

Khloé, 40, and Rob, 37, seem to be the closest siblings in the Kardashian clan; the mother of two revealed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that they've "always been" tight-knit, and she is "there to help whenever he needs" with parenting his only child, Dream.

Shortly after the episode aired, she took to Instagram to reiterate her love for Dream and Rob, writing, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close."

"I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time," she continued. "I love her beyond measure."

Rob welcomed his daughter with Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, in 2016; despite the couple's split a year later, they are on good terms now and successfully co-parent the seven-year-old.

"Co-parenting is actually really good," Angela told Us in 2019. "I'm definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot. They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus."

She also shares son King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner for over three years.

"We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her, and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out."

Even in 2019, Dream's mom knew how close she was to Khloé and her children. "I definitely hear her talk about True a lot. So, I'm thinking that they're super close," she said.