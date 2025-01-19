Dream Kardashian's Rapunzel-inspired hair is the talking point in brand new family photo

Rob Kardashian's only child Dream is growing up fast, as is her hair!

The eight-year-old featured in a new family photo posted on social media over the weekend, and fans couldn't get over just how long her hair was.

Dream was all smiles as she posed with her cousins True, six, and Tatum, two, in a sweet series of photos posted by her aunt, Khloe Kardashian.

The little girl wore her long hair in a low ponytail, which cascaded down her waist. In the comments, fans were quick to comment on her enviable hair, with one writing: "Dream's hair has got so long!" while another wrote: "Dream's hair is so pretty!" A third wrote: "Dream's hair!" alongside a love heart eye emoji.

Dream has an incredibly close bond with her aunt Khloe, and often features in her family photos.

Khloe and Rob are especially close and are often spending time together, although Rob prefers to stay off of social media so is never pictured in any public images.

However, he has appeared very occasionally in some, including a photo taken at Khloe's birthday celebrations back in June.

The proud dad has also started sharing more posts on social media over the past year, which have mainly been updates on his daughter.

These included some adorable pictures of Dream dressed up as Kobe Bryant for Halloween and some snapshots of Dream and True during a trip to the supermarket.

Rob shares Dream with his ex-fiancée Angela White. Angela - formerly known as Blac Chyna - lives closeby to Rob so that Dream can easily split her time between her mom and dad, who have 50/50 custody.

While the pair haven't always had a good relationship, today they are on good terms and in a recent Live posted on Instagram, Rob popped up in the comments, resulting in Angela to say "Hi Rob!"

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key." "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong." She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."

Rob and Angela are also both in charge of their daughter's Instagram page, which was opened in 2024 ahead of her debut modeling gig during New York Fashion Week.