Heidi Klum looks sensational in lace lingerie and killer heels in new snaps dedicated to husband

Although Valentine’s Day has passed, Heidi Klum is still keeping the romance alive with a sultry surprise for her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The German supermodel oozed siren-core in a fiery red lingerie ensemble as she posed for a stunning snap. The look consisted of a red lace bra and a matching thong teamed with scarlet stockings and pointed-toe stilettos.

Heidi styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while a pair of diamond-encrusted stud earrings peeped through beneath. In the photo, the runway mogul can be seen leaning against a large glass window of a lavish hotel room while gazing up at the ceiling as she showed off her toned physique.

The mother-of-three captioned the jaw-dropping post: "@tomkaulitz [love heart emoji]".

Heidi already treated her husband to a bikini photo on Valentine's Day this year. The black-and-white photo was shot by photographer Rankin and depicted the blonde bombshell showing off her toned physique in a swimming pool. Heidi wore a triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms while her hair was styled into beach waves.

The couple, who have a 16-year age gap, have been married since 2019. Heidi often gushes over her husband and recently shared a sweet video of them cuddling in bed. The supermodel captioned the heartfelt post: "Thank you Universe for bringing Tom into my life."

Heidi celebrated her beau's birthday back in September last year with a lavish party at a beachside restaurant. Heidi captioned the tribute: "LOVES OF MY LIFE. 35 Years young. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The star has addressed the couple's age difference and the benefits of it as her children, who she shares with Seal, are now getting older. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she said: "Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14. So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9.30 are kind of over."

She continued: "When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there's always one, either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream, there is always something going on.

"So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband. I don't know, but it’s just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

Heidi also discussed the topic with Glamor Germany: "I'm 50 and no longer 20. I’m not a young girl who hasn’t experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won’t stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I’ll always be 16 years older, and I’m aware of that."