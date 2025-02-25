Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum looks sensational in lace lingerie and killer heels in new snaps dedicated to husband
Subscribe
Heidi Klum looks sensational in lace lingerie and killer heels in new snaps dedicated to husband
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Heidi Klum looks sensational in lace lingerie and killer heels in new snaps dedicated to husband

The supermodel has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Although Valentine’s Day has passed, Heidi Klum is still keeping the romance alive with a sultry surprise for her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The German supermodel oozed siren-core in a fiery red lingerie ensemble as she posed for a stunning snap. The look consisted of a red lace bra and a matching thong teamed with scarlet stockings and pointed-toe stilettos. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeHeidi Klum celebrates with Tom and Bill Kaulitz as the twins turn 35
Heidi Klum celebrates with Tom and Bill Kaulitz as the twins turn 35

Heidi styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while a pair of diamond-encrusted stud earrings peeped through beneath. In the photo, the runway mogul can be seen leaning against a large glass window of a lavish hotel room while gazing up at the ceiling as she showed off her toned physique. 

The mother-of-three captioned the jaw-dropping post: "@tomkaulitz [love heart emoji]".

Heidi looked sensational in the red number© Instagram
Heidi looked sensational in the red number

Heidi already treated her husband to a bikini photo on Valentine's Day this year. The black-and-white photo was shot by photographer Rankin and depicted the blonde bombshell showing off her toned physique in a swimming pool. Heidi wore a triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms while her hair was styled into beach waves.

The couple, who have a 16-year age gap, have been married since 2019. Heidi often gushes over her husband and recently shared a sweet video of them cuddling in bed. The supermodel captioned the heartfelt post: "Thank you Universe for bringing Tom into my life."

Heidi Klum Valentine's Day© Instagram
Heidi Klum on Valentine's Day

Heidi celebrated her beau's birthday back in September last year with a lavish party at a beachside restaurant. Heidi captioned the tribute: "LOVES OF MY LIFE. 35 Years young. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The star has addressed the couple's age difference and the benefits of it as her children, who she shares with Seal, are now getting older. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she said: "Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14. So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9.30 are kind of over."

She continued: "When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there's always one, either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream, there is always something going on.

View post on Instagram
 

"So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband. I don't know, but it’s just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

Heidi also discussed the topic with Glamor Germany: "I'm 50 and no longer 20. I’m not a young girl who hasn’t experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won’t stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I’ll always be 16 years older, and I’m aware of that."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More