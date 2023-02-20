Serena Williams sizzles in red hot mini dress – wait 'til you see her unexpected shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Serena Williams ensured she stood out as she attended the British Vogue x Tiffany BAFTA afterparty on Sunday 19 February – not only was she wearing a head-turning mini dress, but she also opted for the most unexpected pair of shoes.

The tennis pro was pictured at Annabel's in London following the EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 - which was attended by stars such as Emma Thompson and Austin Butler - wearing a stunning red velvet frock with a high neckline, long sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, and ruched detailing down one side.

She teamed her glam outfit with smokey makeup that highlighted her eyes and dewy skin, wearing her long caramel-colored hair in a sleek straight style. See more celebrities who pulled out all the stops with their BAFTAs beauty look.

However, she didn't opt for the usual skyscraper heels that other celebrities wore for the evening celebrations. Putting comfort first, Serena stepped out in white sneakers with a black stripe and embellished edges – and we applaud her relatable choice of footwear!

Serena prioritised comfort by pairing her velvet dress with flat shoes

This is not the first time Serena has rocked flat shoes with her party frocks. For a Super Bowl afterparty earlier this month, she also wore a red mini dress with sneakers, and it was even her go-to look on her wedding day with Alexis Ohanian in November 2017.

The bride wore a total of three outfits for her Beauty and the Beast-inspired big day, the last of which featured a short feathered skirt alongside sparkly heels, which she later swapped for bejewelled Nike trainers.

Serena was joined by the likes of Minnie Driver, Naomi Campbell and Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan at the star-studded fashion and film party on Sunday. But judging from the photos, none of the other celebrities got the flat-shoe, comfort-first memo!

