Damian Lewis's son Gulliver, 17, is his dad's twin in ultra-rare photo alongside sister Manon

British actor Damian Lewis made an incredibly rare public outing with his children, Manon, 18, and Gulliver, 17.

The trio were pictured at Tate Britain on Monday evening at the Burberry show, which saw a slew of A-listers and their industry heirs gather for the iconic brand's London Fashion Week event.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Gulliver looks so much like his dad!

Gulliver was the image of his famous dad, sporting matching flame-red locks and a suave sense of style. The teen donned a chic navy blue coat and baggy trousers as he posed with the Band of Brothers star.

Meanwhile, Manon oozed sophistication, opting for a grey mack by the designer brand. Her fiery locks were styled immaculately straight, framing her elegantly camera-ready face.

Damian shares his children with his late wife, Helen McCrory, and in the photos from the evening, Manon was the image of her beautiful mum, her striking features uncannily similar to the Peaky Blinders star.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Manon oozed sophistication as she posed with her brother and dad

Other famous families attending the glittering evening included Geri Halliwell-Horner and her 18-year-old daughter, Bluebell.

The pair were the image of each other and could have easily been mistaken for twins.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Geri Halliwell-Horner and her daughter Bluebell looked stunning

Not to mention that Bluebell's outfit for the evening could have been straight from Geri's wardrobe. The piece in question was a waist-cinching wrap coat in a chic mahogany hue.

Meanwhile, Geri looked fabulous in an off-white Burberry trench coat. Bluebell has grown so much and towered over her famous mum.

Other stars on the guest list included Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger, Kim Cattrall, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Russell Tovey.

Damian's family life

Speaking on the foodie podcast Dish from Waitrose, with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the Homeland and Billions actor touched on cooking for his daughter, Manon, as he discussed having a noisy and loud family.

"I do cook, I like it… My daughter won't let me cook for her anymore," he admitted. "She's vegetarian, and she's become very particular about how she cooks… I bought her an air fryer."

On cooking vegetarian food, he added: "I can't do tofu unless it's fried… So there's been a bit of fried tofu… But my vegetarian cooking is poor. If Manon lets me make something for her, it's probably half a big pepper filled with something… We might do a vegetarian chilli to go in it… So it's quite basic."