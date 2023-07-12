Emily Andre pays tribute to 'lovely husband' Peter on special day – and singer has the best reaction

The couple, who share two children, Amelia and Theo, have been married for eight years

Peter and Emily Andre celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary this week and to mark the special occasion, the mother-of-two took to Instagram with the sweetest tribute.

Emily posted a fun snap of the pair taken two years before their wedding showing them both laughing with their eyes closed whilst out on a date.

Emily Andre's surprise romantic gesture for Peter Andre will leave you speechless

"Happy 8th wedding anniversary to my lovely husband! This picture was taken 10 years ago, but I think it sums us up perfectly. I can't believe it's been 8 years since our special day. Here's to forever @peterandre," she wrote alongside the post.

PHOTOS: Peter Andre's bride Emily's two rarely-pictured wedding dresses at 164-acre mansion

Loving husband Peter was quick to react to the post, and dedicated some incredibly special words to his wife of eight years.

© Instagram Emily shared a never-before-seen photo alongside husband Peter to mark their eight wedding anniversary

"Best friends who happen to love each other," he wrote.

Peter also publicly marked the special day, posting a Reel on his Instagram showing pictures of the couple taken throughout the years.

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's two incredible houses in Surrey and Cyprus

"8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary @dr_emily_official," he captioned the fun video which was set to Peter Andre's song Rest of My Life.

© Instagram Emily first met Peter back in 2010, they married five years later

Whilst it's not known how the couple marked the occasion privately, if past celebrations are anything to go by, it would have been a day to remember.

Last year, to celebrate ten years of relationship, Peter surprised Emily with a diamond ring.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018, Peter spoke out about how he had been inspired to "throw a big anniversary party" to mark their then-fourth wedding anniversary.

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre on holiday

Writing in his column for New! Magazine, he explained: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a wedding with soul. It was definitely different, but good different.

"We watched the ceremony and I loved how at the start it was so British and then all of a sudden it was just pure American. There was no in between.

''The whole wedding fever got me thinking that Emily and I should throw a big anniversary party to celebrate our marriage.''

© Instagram The mum-of-two has worked as an NHS doctor for the past eight years

Peter and Emily first met back in 2010 when the singer was treated for kidney stones by Emily's doctor father.

The couple began dating in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Amelia, two years later. In 2015 they tied the knot.