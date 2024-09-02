Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's son Ezra is her carbon copy in new photos

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner melted hearts on Sunday with a carousel of new photos featuring her mini-me son, Ezra.



In a post shared to Instagram, the 34-year-old uploaded adorable snapshots of her one-year-old throughout the month of August. Amongst the pictures, Ellie included precious photos of Ezra on holiday, celebrating at a birthday party and paddling in a pool.

© Instagram Ezra resembled his mother's mini-me

In one particularly sweet mother-son photo, the tiny tot looked every inch Ellie's carbon copy rocking curly blonde hair and a funky outfit consisting of a sky blue tie-dye top and matching shorts.

Ellie, meanwhile, looked her usual stylish self in a slouchy T-shirt and a denim bucket hat.

© Instagram Ellie welcomed Ezra in May 2023

Alongside her snapshots, the mother-of-one gushed: "Thank you August, sunny days, trips out, being locked out, birthday parties, play dates, holidays, new fads, discovering golden kiwis, PBs and building a chicken fortress! Chicken mum era incoming!"

Her fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts with one writing: "Awe he's gorgeous, just like his mummy," while a second remarked: "Ezra is so cute and growing so fast," and a third added: "I too discovered golden kiwis! And your little boy is beyond adorable."

© Instagram Ellie and Nat went public with their relationship in 2020

Ellie shares Ezra with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston. The couple, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their son in May 2023. At the time of their little one's arrival, Ellie wrote on Instagram: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Ellie and Nat's tranquil family life

While the couple have been together since 2018, they didn't go public with their relationship until 2020. They tend to keep details of their relationship under wraps, and only very occasionally share romantic updates on social media.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated Ezra's milestone first birthday

Nat did however join Ellie on the Gogglebox sofa back in 2020 as he filled in for Ellie's sister Izzi amid Covid-19 restrictions.

They moved into their first home in 2021 - a 1930's property in Leeds - and have been slowly renovating it ever since.

Their family home is a real feast for the eyes complete with retro wallpaper, splashes of sage green and leafy house plants.

Aside from son Ezra, they are also doting pet parents to Ellie's furry clan which consists of Italian greyhounds Mick and Madge, and a miniature dachshund called Morris.