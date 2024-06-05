Jaden Smith packs on the PDA with girlfriend Zab Sada after making public debut at dad's premiere

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Zab Sada aren't hiding any more.

Four years after they reportedly first began hanging out, the pair were pictured all over each other at Hollywood's Bar Lis, where they were seen partying after making their public debut at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The two arrived at the venue for their Thursday evening programming, Demon Nights, where Sab – an artist and influencer — reportedly took to the stage for a surprise performance of her latest single.

© Britton Sear Jaden and Sab at Bar Lis

Jaden and Sab were also captured sharing an intimate kiss and partying in a booth at the venue loved by talent including Drake, Robert Pattinson, The Weekend, Diplo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Rita Ora.

© Britton Sear Sab performed one of her new tracks

Wearing their same looks from the red carpet, Sab looked cool in an all-black off-the-shoulder corset dress with a sheer skirt while Jaden wore baggy black cargo pants with a white shirt and skinny black tie, and accessorized with a black tactical vest.

© Britton Sear Jaden at Bar Lis

The lovebirds were first spotted together in September 2020, when they were seen hand-in-hand outside of a movie theater with friends. They've since appeared on each other's social media accounts; on February 14 2022, Valentine's Day, the couple went to Disneyland and posed for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

The pair were also seen sitting together on the front row at Thom Browne's RTW Spring 2023 runway show in Paris in 2022.

© WWD Reuben Selby, Maisie Williams, Sab Zada, Jaden Smith, and Lee Pace in Front Row at Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023 photographed on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France

Sab is an activist and social media influencer, and is also represented as a model by Select Model Global. She has been making music for several years, and in 2021 released two singles including one called 'Peter Pan'. Her first EP, Hafren, debuted in June 2023.

Also at the red carpet was Jaden's sister Willow, 23 and Will's eldest son Trey, Will's wife Jada – it was their first appearance since news of their split in 2023 – and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70.