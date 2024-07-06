Rod Stewart's son Sean shares pictures of reported love interest amid surprise divorce

Rod Stewart's son Sean surprised many when it was revealed that he was divorcing his wife, Jody Weintraub, who he had walked down the aisle with a year before in Las Vegas.

Sharing photos taken on 4 July, Sean was seen relaxing at a beachside restaurant alongside Julia Stambler, who is the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen. In the snap, Julia looks incredibly glamorous as she rocks a stylish red mini dress with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a black beanie hat.

Sean also shared some photos of a couple of cocktails enjoyed by the duo and his dog walking along the beach, looking very proud with a large stick in its mouth.

Although he didn't comment on the state of his love life, Sean mused: "Very grown up 4th of July," in a caption.

The Mail reported earlier this week that Sean and Jody were in the final stages of divorce after marrying just a year earlier. The couple tied the knot just hours after Sean popped the question during a romantic meal.

Although it proved to be quite a whirlwind engagement, the couple had actually known each other for years before they started dating, having met during their education.

The pair had seemed to have been on solid ground earlier this year, as they had brought a house together in Los Angeles.

Sean is the son of rock and roll legend Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart, and his famous father is no stranger to a divorce.

In 1979, Rod walked down the aisle with model Alana Stewart and the pair welcomed Kimberly and Sean together, however the pair split with Rod later musing that his father had been correct in warning him not to marry at a young age.

Rod's second marriage was to model Rachel Hunter, popping the question after dating her for just three weeks. In 1999, the couple separated before finally divorcing in 2006, and the singer struggled with their split.

"I felt cold all the time," he confessed. "I took to lying on the sofa in the day, with a blanket over me and holding a hot water bottle against my chest. I knew then why they call it heartbroken: you can feel it in your heart. I was distracted, almost to the point of madness."

It was wedding no. 3 that proved to be the magic one for Rod as he has been with Penny Lancaster since 2007. The pair's relationship is clearly still going strong and last year the duo renewed their wedding vows.