Rod Stewart, 79, rocked by shock divorce news: report

In a surprising turn of events, Sean Stewart, the son of legendary rock star Rod Stewart, is divorcing his wife of one year, TV producer Jody Weintraub.

The news, reported by the Daily Mail, has left fans and family members in shock as the couple has already been separated for several months and are now working on finalizing their divorce.

Sean, whose best friend is Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, stunned his family in February 2023 with the announcement that he had married Jody in Las Vegas.

The elopement was a spontaneous decision, with Sean proposing during a romantic meal at Catch Restaurant in Sin City.

Just hours later, the couple made their way to the iconic Little Church of the West and tied the knot, clad in their regular clothing.

Their whirlwind romance was a rekindling of an old connection, as the pair had known each other since high school. Introduced through a mutual friend, producer Courtenay Semel, Sean and Jody's relationship seemed destined for a fairy-tale ending.

However, the reality proved to be more complex. Jody, the daughter of the late Ocean's Eleven producer Jerry Weintraub, brought a son from her first marriage into their blended family.

Earlier this year, Sean and Jody took a significant step by purchasing a house together in Los Angeles, signaling their commitment to building a life together.

Despite these positive steps, the pressures and challenges of marriage took their toll, and the couple will likely sell the house as they move forward with their separation.

Sean's background is as colorful as his father's illustrious career. He is the son of Rod Stewart and his first wife, Alana Collins, whom Rod married in 1979.

Their marriage, which lasted five years, also produced a daughter, Kimberly, now 43. Alana was not only married to Rod but also had a marriage with actor George Hamilton, adding to the intricate family dynamics.

Reflecting on the past year, Sean has undergone significant personal transformation. Over the last six months, he has lost a stunning 40 pounds through dedicated daily workouts.

The former reality TV star shared with DailyMail.com that he wakes up as early as 4 am to start lifting weights. "I get up super early to get it done and then go for a long walk," the Sons Of Hollywood star revealed.

"Of course, later in the day I do take a nap, so I am not sleep deprived. There is nothing better than getting a workout done very early in the day so you just get it over with and off your mind."

Sean admitted that his decision to lose weight was driven by a desire to feel better and slim down for the summer. "It's not comfortable having weight on you, it feels awful, and slows you down. So I decided to finally do something about it."

This personal transformation is also tied to Sean’s professional endeavors. He is currently shooting the pilot for a new TV show that will highlight his career as a designer for his brand, Dirty Weekend.