Ginger Zee's husband pays heartbreaking tribute to Kellie Pickler's late husband, Kyle Jacobs The GMA star has been married to Ben Aaron since 2014 and they share two children

Ginger Zee's TV personality husband, Ben Aaron, took to Instagram with an emotional message this week after his friend, Kyle Jacobs, died by apparent suicide.

Kyle - who was married to American Idol alum, Kellie Pickler - formed a friendship with the late songwriter when he worked with Kellie.

Ben's lengthy tribute to Kyle left his social media followers stunned. Alongside a photo of himself with Ginger, Kellie and Kyle, he wrote: "I never had a lot of guy friends because I was never a typical guy. It was always difficult for me to meet a pal. Then came Kyle, a package deal with my former work wife Kellie."

He continued: "I remember meeting him for the first time at a sushi joint in Nashville. He and I both completely different species. Kyle a midwestern country music staple and me, some New York City wise ass. But from the jump, we clicked. So much so that our three way conversations often became he and I one on one."

Ben then shared more details of their relationship. "This first meeting led to our nightly ritual, dinner after the show, the three of us or often just Kyle and me sitting for hours talking about whatever and whomever. Kellie would often joke that she was the third wheel. He became a safe place for me, I was in a strange town surrounded by strangers.

Ben shared the photo alongside a beautiful tribute to his friend

"If we were at an event, he would throw his arm around me and guide me around the room, welcoming me into his world. I loved Kyle because it was impossible not to. He was the ground in a world where most people float aimlessly.

"I wish someone like Kyle into the lives of everyone, he’s that guy you want with you when your world is crazy. This whole situation doesn’t make sense but it usually never does. I will miss your warmth and scratchy cackle of a laugh, I’ll miss our random texts when we see some inappropriate sign or inside joke. But most of all, I’ll miss you my friend."

Kellie married Kyle in 2011

Fans thanked him for his poignant words and said they were in shock over his death.

Nashville Police Department confirmed 49-year-old Kyle Jacob's death after being called to his home Friday February 17; "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," the statement read.

Kyle was a songwriter who had written for Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker. He penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw's Still.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor or visit the Lifeline site.

