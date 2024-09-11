GMA star Ginger Zee's unconventional family photo sparks major fan reaction

Ginger Zee is commemorating a special occasion as her husband Ben Aaron turns 43. Yet as she showed her love for Ben, fans couldn't help but remark on the unconventional photo she chose to mark the celebration.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday by sharing a family photo with their sons Adrian and Miles. The black and white photo, in which Ginger covered her sons' faces with emojis, saw the family posing in their boiler room.

The photo saw Ginger raise an arm as she held a container in one hand, while their son Miles appeared to hold a television screen upside down. Meanwhile, her other son Adrian appeared to be standing on a tub in the background as he placed a hand on his dad's shoulder.

The second snap in the photo carousel saw Ginger and Ben looking close in a more professional looking photo. While the meteorologist smiled at the camera, her husband had his mouth open as he leaned in to kiss her cheek.

She captioned the photo: "Happiest birthday to the man born on the peak of hurricane season who suggests the boiler room for family photos! We love you deeply —Happy 43rd my love." She then thanked the photographer "for trying new things lol."

The photographer responded: "I have to say family photos in the boiler room was a first !"

Ginger's unconventional family photo certainly got fans talking, as they took to the comments section to react. While the vast majority of people wished Ben a happy birthday, a number of others commented on the unusual snap.

"For a second I thought the boiler room was a club.then I realize- No. Just your boiler room," one fan joked.

Another asked the meteorologist: "Are you holding onto a container of spackling!?"

One person questioned: "Why the smiling faces on your boys?" although it was clear that the meteorologist was merely keen to preserve her kids' privacy.

Ginger and Ben celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 7 this year, although they met two years prior at a SoulCycle charity event. For the latter, it was love at first sight.

After he walked her home from the event through Central Park, he realized he was "a goner. In love. Absolutely this was the girl that I wanted." Although afterwards Ginger sent him an email saying she wante to be "friends," Ben knew what he wanted.

"There is no way on Earth I wanted to be just friends with this girl, so I asked her out,” he said.

Ginger told People: "Ben is my partner for life," adding: "I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life."