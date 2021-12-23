Ginger Zee shares disappointing career update after stepping away from GMA studios We'll see you soon, Ginger!

Ginger Zee had fans feeling a little disappointed as she took to social media to reveal an unfortunate career update.

The Good Morning America star announced on Instagram that due to rising COVID cases, she was forced to postpone two dates from her nationwide book tour.

She shared that the two days on which she would be visiting Michigan bookstores would have to be postponed to a yet undetermined date.

Ginger posted a shot of the tour calendar, revealing that four dates were still on for now, with one of them having become a virtual visit.

In the caption, she wrote: "Bummed but hope this helps everyone stay safe. Hope to see some of you — even virtually— to talk about my new book in midJanuary."

She added: "I will still sign personalized books if you call these stores they can get a personalized book to you!"

Ginger shared that two dates from her upcoming book tour had been postponed

Fans took to the comments to shower Ginger with support, as one wrote: "[heart emoji] a heart for the heart because your heart is beautiful."

Another said: "So sorry about MI - it's not healthy to be here," with a third adding: "Keeping people safe is your priority," and one cheering her up by commenting: "Great reporting and LOVE your Fashionista styles."

The move comes soon after ABC's chief meteorologist shared with fans that she would be stepping away from GMA studios out of safety and switching to working from home.

Ginger looked as chipper as always in a selfie she posted with the news, though, as she wore a warm brown coat with a black scarf and her mic poking through, along with a pair of studded hoop earrings.

The meteorologist revealed that she would be working out of the studio due to the ongoing pandemic

She captioned the shot: "Back out of the studio to make sure everyone stays safe during the latest surge… hope y'all are healthy and well this Tuesday morning! Mid 20s where I am…"

