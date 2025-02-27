Gene Hackman's daughter shares 'cause of death' as warrant reveals 'suspicious' mummification of bodies

Gene Hackman's daughter has shared that she believes her father and his wife Betsy Arakawa died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their deaths are still an active investigation, but Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that she believes the death was due to toxic fumes.

The local gas company and fire department personnel responded to the home after the bodies were found to ensure there was no additional gas leak that would endanger deputies during the search.

However, a new warrant obtained by DailyMail.com has revealed that the deaths are being treated as "suspicious," and that the pair may have been dead for some weeks, with 64-year-old Betsy "found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet".

Gene, 95, "was found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife".

Mummification can occur naturally when a body is exposed to dry conditions, extreme cold, or other environmental factors that prevent decay.

The warrant also alleges "no obvious sign of a gas leak".

The pair had not been seen for two weeks, and their bodies were discovered on Wednesday February 26 at 1:46pm Mountain Time.

Betsy was discovered lying on the bathroom floor of the couple's home, with an open prescription bottle of pills scattered across a nearby countertop. Gene was found in a mud room off the couple's kitchen, the warrant said, fully clothed and with his sunglasses next to him, suggesting a fall.

One of the couple's three dogs, a German Shepherd, was found dead near Betsy's body but the couple's two other dogs were unharmed.

The warrant also revealed that the couple's front door was open and there were no signs of forced entry.

Gene was a Hollywood legend, winning two Oscars and two Baftas including for Best Actor for his role in the iconic 1972 film The French Connection and the Best Supporting Actor award for Western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.

He didn't find fame until later in life, when at the age of 37, he landed his first big role in the classic Bonnie and Clyde, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

His first leading role came at the age of 41 in The French Connection.

Gene retired several years ago and had been spending his retirement painting.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Gene in The Conversation, wrote a moving tribute to the Oscar-winning actor.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."