See Billie Eilish respond to being hit in the face onstage during her concert

Billie Eilish was the latest victim of an attack from a flying object during a concert, suffering the unfortunate incident during a concert in Arizona on Friday, December 13.

The 22-year-old singer was performing her Oscar-winning hit "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack when she was hit by what looked to be a friendship bracelet.

As can be seen in the video shared on X below, the pop star sat down near the front of the stage to sing, and was smacked by the object, which landed squarely on her face.

She recoiled from the initial impact as fans immediately launched into gasps and then a chorus of boos, with one heard vaguely shouting out "I'm sorry!" in the background.

Billie quickly composed herself, however, and went back to singing, although she looked noticeably annoyed while keeping her head down. She flicked the bracelet off stage as she continued.

She briefly expressed her frustration before she resumed the song, during which her fans quickly shouted out their support for her as they then joined her in singing the chorus.

Fans online rallied behind Billie and expressed their condemnation for those who continue to throw objects at singers onstage, a phenomenon that has unfortunately skyrocketed over the past couple of years.

"You can tell that [expletive] her off, why do people try to ruin everything?" one penned on X, with another adding: "I miss concert etiquette, why is this allowed." A third also said: "I'm sorry but people who do this should be permanently banned."

The concert was part of Billie's ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, in support of her latest album of the same name. While on the tour, it was announced that the parent album had received seven nominations for the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards, including the top prize, Album of the Year.

© Getty Images Billie reacted to the incident by taking a brief pause before resuming her song

It follows her two previous albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever, in receiving a nod for the night's biggest honor, which the former won.

Last year, at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, Billie and her brother Finneas weighed in on the growing trend of fans throwing objects onstage during concerts. While they understood how it happened, they couldn't justify it.

"I've been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don't know why this is like new," Billie told The Hollywood Reporter. "People just get excited and it can be dangerous."

© Getty Images The singer is in the midst of her tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

While they reasoned that it's occasionally coming from fans who are excited to interact with the artist in some way, like throwing phones for pictures, it can still be exhausting to deal with, not to mention damaging.

"It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there," Billie admitted. "I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there it blows."

"But you know it's out of love and they're just trying to give you something. You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like years."

© Getty Images Billie was performing her track "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack

Finneas then defiantly stated: "Don't do it — we get it but don't do it," and his sister added: "Don't throw things onstage, but we love you; it's very sweet."