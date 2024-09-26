Pierce Brosnan's wife marks special day weeks after reuniting with husband

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith is turning 61 on September 25, 2024, and the special day comes at a good time as the happily married pair recently reunited after spending the summer apart.

Keely was born in Vallejo, California, north of San Francisco, in 1963, the eldest daughter of Sharon Rose and Timothy Clayton Smith, and sister to Aubrey. She met Pierce in 1994 and the pair wed in 2001.

© Getty Images Keely, pictured with Pierce, turns 61 on September 24

Due to Pierce's work as an actor, they have often spent time apart and this past summer was no different, as Pierce was in England shooting his new murder mystery, The Thursday Murder Club, an adaptation of Richard Osman's novels.

"What a glorious way to spend the summer of 2024 in the company of all making the movie of The Thursday Murder Club," Pierce shared with fans on social media in mid-September as they wrapped filming; the story follows a group of friends – played by Pierce, Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie – in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case.

He returned to Keely after production ended, and she shared a snap with fans on Instagram writing: "Reunited and it feels so good!"

It was unclear where the snap was taken, but they appeared to be in a gorgeous lush garden with Keely holding a large bouquet of white flowers. Pierce was in a white shirt and Keely wore a white top with pleated sleeves and neckline.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

The couple own two gorgeous properties: a property they built overlooking the ocean in Malibu and a home in Hawaii, where they spend much of their time.

In Kawai, Hawaii the pair have what they have called a "wee cottage" on the North Shore that sits on five acres of land; in 2013 he called it a "small dream of a getaway for our children, for ourselves and our future," telling Hi Living that it was a "magical space".

© Instagram The cast of The Thursday Murder Club (Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, and Pierce Brosnan) on set with Richard Osman and Steven Spielberg

The James Bond star and Keely bought the coastal land in Malibu in 2000 and built an almost 13,000-square-foot compound on the property before spending 10 years transforming it into a majestic haven they dubbed 'Orchid House'.

In 2020 they put it on the market for $100 million but it did not sell and they removed it a year later without lowering the listing.

However, although the actor once told the Wall Street Journal that Malibu "has my heart," it is clear that home is very much Hawaii these days for Keely and Pierce.