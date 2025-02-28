Inside Mason Disick's private life away from the spotlight

Being Kris Jenner's first grandchild means you're destined to be in the spotlight from a young age. However, as he’s entered his teen years, Mason Disick has chosen to step back from the glitz and glamour of the Kardashian family and embrace a more private life.

The 15-year-old has made a few appearances on the family's hit series The Kardashians, but away from the spotlight, Kourtney Kardashian's son quietly graduated from middle school in June of last year.

© Instagram Mason Disick featured in Kourtney Kardashian's family photo

In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney shared: "I see comments all the time that I’m never with my kids, and I just don’t love to post my kids on social media.

"They don’t love it—sometimes they do."

However, in regards to her eldest child, Kourtney said he "doesn’t want any part of it."

"He doesn't love it. I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it," she added.

© The Kardashians/Disney+ Mason Disick looks so grown up in snapshot from The Kardashians

Mason's life has quite literally been documented since his birth as his mom's labour was filmed for an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, Scott Disick's son has begun to dabble with social media as he joined Instagram in May last year and primarily shares fashion content and pictures with his friends.

From his close relationship with his dad and younger brother Reign, to his rebellious nature in spilling his family's best kept secrets, HELLO! takes a look inside Mason's life away from the spotlight.

© Instagram Flair for fashion With a supermodel for an aunt and family members regularly gracing the front row at Paris Fashion Week, it’s no surprise that you develop a keen eye for stylish ensembles. In March last year, the teenager exuded luxury in an all-denim ensemble. Mason donned a pair of slouchy oversized jorts with a matching buttoned-up denim jacket. The effortless number was teamed with Timberland boots and a black belt accented with a silver buckle. Mason is clearly his father's son as he frosted himself with a chrome chain, statement rings, and a glitzy Rolex watch. For his first Instagram post, Mason opted for a pair of khaki parachute trousers styled with an Off-White black t-shirt and a matching baseball cap.

© Instagram Close relationship with his dad Scott and his eldest son share a special bond and often enjoy vacations together, just the two of them, while Mason's siblings, Penelope and Reign, stay at home with their mom. In July last year, Scott shared an Instagram post that depicted a selfie in which Mason lay fast asleep next to his dad as they traveled on a private jet. "Young blood knocked on the way home. Best friend [four] life," Scott penned in his caption.

Sweet bond with his brother Reign Mason is clearly a protective older brother and he even shares a joint birthday with his younger sibling Reign. At the beginning of the year, Kourtney shared an adorable photo of Reign piggybacking on his older brother. Kourtney captioned the post: "My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart." The teen also shared a mirror selfie with his younger brother on his Instagram. The snap saw Mason towering over Reign as they posed in casual sweaters for the photo.