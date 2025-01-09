Scott Disick reveals difficult conversation with his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason

Scott Disick understands he won't be able to hide much about his past from his children after appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for several years.

The 41-year-old shares three children, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and admitted he isn't looking forward to them seeing the old version of himself.

Scott has struggled with alcohol addiction but revealed on Khloe Kardashian's new podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, that he has been honest about his battles with his eldest son, Mason.

"The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that," he told Khloe during her debut episode on Wednesday.

"And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, 'I'm not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.'

"'But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions,'" he added. "'You're gonna try drinking when you're gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that's hereditary then I'll jump in. But until then, you're treated like every other kid.'

© Instagram Scott has spoken to Mason about his alcohol battles

"But I would not love to have him see the crazy…it's funny that he hasn't seen some of these things," he added. "Maybe he has."

Khloe then told Scott that Mason seeing his dad's "outlandish" behavior could be a good thing for him to witness.

© Instagram Mason Disick with his brother Reign

She said: "Maybe if he sees the outlandishness of you, like the Miami days and all that, maybe that would prevent him from drinking because he'll see how…"

"Wow like my dad was a real [expletive] then," Scott jokingly interjected before Khloe added: "But he also knows how incredible you are now. So it's not like you're still like this."

While Scott agreed with Khloe, he shared his final warning to his son, saying: "I talk to him all the time about it. And I’m just like, you know, 'It could take you down a really bad road or it could be a really fun road,' you know."

Scott's battles with alcohol were documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and caused tension in his relationship with Kourtney, which ended in 2015 after 10 years together.

© Getty Images Scott and Kourtney split in 2015

He has been in rehab multiple times, including in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020, although the latter was not related to substance abuse.

According to his attorney Marty Singer in 2020, Scott entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado, to deal with his parents' deaths.

© Getty Images Scott has been in rehab several times

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," he said.