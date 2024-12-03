Layton Williams leads stars at glitzy The Devil Wears Prada party

Layton Williams was just one famous face at a gorgeous party hosted on Thursday night to celebrate the opening of The Devil Wears Prada on the West End.

The former Strictly star, 30, was spotted alongside model and Made in Chelsea star Paris Smith posing in a red fur jacket and black vinyl trousers at the stunning soirée hosted at the Mandrake Hotel in London.

The actor, who made his screen debut in CBBC's School for Stars, is no stranger to a West End stage having starred in Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Cabaret.

Also in attendance were Team GB's Perri Shakes-Drayton, as well as BBC Radio 1 presenter Ore Olukoga and broadcaster Pips Taylor. The evening was put on by Diablo Wines who are involved in a special collaboration.

The brand, which is known for its intense flavours and rebellious spirit, is the official wine of The Devil Wears Prada Musical meaning the evening's special guests, who were dressed in River Island, were also treated to front-row seats at The Dominion Theatre for a sensational performance on Thursday evening.

A new musical

The Devil Wears Prada is the West End's newest kid on the block with a star-studded cast including Ugly Betty actress Vanessa Williams and Kinky Boots star Matt Henry.

The show, which is based on the cult 2006 movie of the same name, features original music by Sir Elton John and book by Kate Wetherhead.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Vanessa Williams opened up about the sartorial element of the musical.

"Yes, it's a musical, but I wanted to make sure there was a legitimate, couture fashion element – that was really important to me," the actress revealed, highlighting that the costumes have to read well to a 2000-person live audience.

Meanwhile, when speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards in October, the leading lady revealed that she felt "no pressure" when considering the legacy of the noughties film.

"It's an amazing role, I knew that I could nail it when I got the phone call and the wonderful thing is theatre is a live breathing organism," Vanessa said. "It changes every night, it's never going to be the same. That's why people come again and again, because they want that same rush but also that expectation of what's going to be different."

