Lucien Laviscount is the new face of Tommy Hilfiger

Lucien Laviscount is a name lingering on everybody's lips right now.

Not only did the 32-year-old British actor revive his role as the adorable Alfie in the hit show Emily in Paris' latest season, but he's now joined the Tommy Hilfiger family as an ambassador for the label's Fall Winter '24 watches and jewellery collection.

The Burnley-born star, who has also featured in classic British shows such as Grange Hill and Waterloo Road, said on joining the American fashion giant: "I’m thrilled to be part of the Tommy Family! Fashion’s all about expressing yourself, and this watch collection does just that—it’s sharp, timeless, and elevates any look. That’s pure Tommy, through and through.”

The actor and the brand are a match made in heaven. Lucien embodies the brand’s signature blend of modern sophistication and effortless cool, whilst his charismatic presence perfectly aligns with Tommy Hilfiger's classic, preppy aesthetic.

© Tommy Hilfiger Lucien Laviscount is the latest ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger's watches and jewellery line

Since its inception in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger has stood as a leading global fashion brand known for its classic American style with a contemporary edge. A firm favourite in the fashion realm, the label has worked with a slew of iconic faces in the industry, from Gigi Hadid to Sofia Richie and Rafa Nadal.

Modelling the label's new TH85 Chronograph timepiece and its woven bracelet, Lucien oozed casual elegance in dark-wash jeans with a chunky turned-up hem and a tan-hued jacket layered with a white long-sleeved base.

© Tommy Hilfiger The Emily in Paris actor fronts the label's Fall Winter 2024 global campaign

He also modelled jewellery from the new collection: a stainless steel and blue enamel bracelet, a necklace, and a ring, whilst wearing a forest green sweater paired with crisp white corduroy trousers - gentlemen, if you're looking for effortlessly cool autumn/winter fashion inspiration, look no further than this campaign.

Lucien follows in the fashionable footsteps of British model and sartorial icon Georgia May Jagger, who fronted the label's watches and jewellery campaign for spring/summer 2024.

Tommy Hilfiger's latest collection is exclusively available to purchase at H Samuel.