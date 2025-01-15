Roman Kemp axed as presenter of major show – report

Roman Kemp delighted fans last year when the former I'm a Celebrity star was named as a last-minute presenter for the BRITs after Idris Elba dropped out.

However, the Mail has reported that the former Capital Radio presenter will not be returning to host the show again. An insider informed the publication that Roman hasn't taken the axe to heart, explaining that understands the changing nature of major awards shows like the BRITs. A replacement hasn't been named for the star, but a big name is reportedly being tipped.

Speaking about being named as a host for the prestigious music awards show, Roman shared: "When they told me, I cried. The BRITs has always been on this pedestal for me, because in terms of excitement in the UK, there is nothing like it."

Despite the setback, Roman still has a flourishing broadcasting career and is regularly seen on The One Show alongside presenter Alex Jones and in December, he stepped in to host The Repair Shop after Jay Blades was dropped from the popular BBC show.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Roman was a last-minute host for last year's BRITs

Roman rose to fame as a presenter on Capital Radio, however, last year the popular broadcaster decided to quit the station following the death of his close friend, Joe Lyons, who was also a producer on the show.

He told the Mirror: "The bosses at Capital know this and I said it, it's difficult, I went through such a horrible moment in that room in that studio, four years on and I've been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event.

© Getty Roman left his Capital show last year

"For me, I'm quite ready to go: 'OK, close that door now, don't keep going back living that horrible day over again. That's sad that obviously affects me but it does. Every day I walk in there and I see Joe, that's a weird thing to do."

He concluded: "I think it's going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved."