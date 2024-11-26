Madonna and her children give glimpse into surprisingly down-to-earth personal life in new family photos

Madonna is one of the most famous women in the world, but to her six children, she's just mom!

The "Queen of Pop" shared a glimpse into her family life away from the spotlight in a new series of photos shared on Instagram over the weekend, which included some photos with her children.

The mother-of-six was pictured posing on the soccer pitch with her twins Estere and Stella, 12, looking like any other proud parent.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Madonna's six children

Madonna's twins are growing up fast too, and are nearly as tall as their famous mom now!

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Soccer Momming… Don’t give me an Iron and a Drink at the same time!"

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Mercy James, 18.

Madonna is the ultimate soccer mom to her pre-teen twins

The singer previously spoke candidly about being a single mom of six children, telling Vogue in 2019: "Nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary.

"I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn't have kids.

"Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things I do. So, I mean, there isn't anybody in my position."



The star's oldest children are following in her footsteps in the creative industry, with Lourdes working as a dancer and model and Rocco as an artist.

Her oldest son - who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie - started out his career under a pseudonym, "Rhed," and explained in an interview with Artnet as to the reason behind this decision.

© Getty Images (L-R) Estere, Madonna, and Stella

"Rhed was something I came up with to go under the radar in the first few years of making work," he said.

"It doesn't hold much deep meaning behind it, I just liked the way it sounded. I tried to go along with it for as long as I could, but word eventually got out."

When asked how he felt about his identity finally coming out and losing that anonymity, he shared: "I'm proud of who I am and where I've come from, but I know people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name. I wanted to develop technically before showing under my name."

© Instagram Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere from Malawi in 2017

Rocco also spoke with WWD about his work and borrowing influences from his parents, creatives like him. While he confessed that he'd rather show them the "finished" product as opposed to getting input in the creation stage, he was full of praise for their individual visions.

"Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say," he shared. "They're also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."

© Instagram Madonna's daughters Stella and Estere celebrate their 12th birthday with an at-home party, shared on Instagram

"They are both very hardworking. It's not so much from their work itself, but how hard they work. That's one thing that I will carry on."

The star's twins are also showing their passion for the entertainment industry, and have featured in several videos on social media showcasing their dance skills.