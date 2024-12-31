Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebs in the snow: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez & more festive photos
A slew of celebs have stylishly hit the slopes this winter to celebrate the festive season

HELLO!
Writer
Wellness Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The jingle of bells may have faded, but our favourite celebrities are still embracing the festive spirit, swapping the glamour of the Hollywood Hills for the snowy slopes of Aspen, doing so with the utmost style. 

This year's ski bunny lineup includes JLo and Mariah Carey, who are ushering in 2025 in spectacular white winter wonderlands.  

Whether hitting the slopes in skis and a snowboard, donning a pair of ice skates,  or simply enjoying the frosted views from a cosy rustic chalet, HELLO! delves into our favourite festive celebrity photos draped in pillowy snow.

Mariah blended in with her frosted surroundings© Instagram

Mariah Carey embraces snow

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, ushered in the festivities with a trip to Aspen.

The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the magical wonderland.

Mariah donned a white fur coat and matching Chanel beanie, perfectly suiting her ethereal background.


Jennifer Lopez in printed cardigan and jeans© Getty

Jennifer Lopez cosies up

Jennifer Lopez looked like a festive dream as she was spotted on a walk around Aspen with her family.

The actress looked cosy in a white wool cardigan adorned with traditional black Christmas patterns and a pair of casual light-wash baggy jeans.

heather graham in a blue bikini in a hot tub with the mountains in the background© Instagram

Heather Graham's hot tub

54-year-old Heather Graham headed to Wyoming after Christmas, hitting both the slopes and the hot tub. 

The actress shared that she was learning to ski, but also noted that she'd had EmSculpt to tone her body, ready to tackle her new hobby - and doesn't she look fab!

Heidi Klum in black ski gear overlooking a mountain from a balcony© Instagram

Heidi Klum hits the slopes

Heidi Klum brought serious supermodel style to Aspen, posing in sleek black skiwear during her snowy break. 

Heidi Klum and her partner in ski clothes on a mountain raising their legs in the air© Instagram

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Proving she loves to ski as well as take photos in gorgeous winter wear, Heidi Klum hit the slopes with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in cute blue ski gear. 

Heidi Klum in a red bikini in a hot tub in the snow© Instagram

Bikini selfies

Proving that the mountains aren't just for skiing, Heidi donned a stylish red bikini for a dip in her Aspen hot tub.

Demi Moore sitting in the snow with her grandson © Instagram

Demi Moore's family time

After a busy year, Demi Moore treated herself to down time in the snow with her adorable grandson, Lou - so cute!

Jennifer Lopez in a white coat in Aspen© Getty

Jennifer Lopez in bright white

Another day in Aspen, another glorious outfit - JLo looked flawless as she took to the mountains in a bright white coat.

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire in bright ski clothes © Instagram

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

Popstar Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire channeled Power Ranger chic in Switzerland, donning bright ski wear to swoosh down the mountain. 

Stay tuned for more celebs in the snow as we spot them... 

