Celebs in the snow: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez & more festive photos

The jingle of bells may have faded, but our favourite celebrities are still embracing the festive spirit, swapping the glamour of the Hollywood Hills for the snowy slopes of Aspen, doing so with the utmost style.

This year's ski bunny lineup includes JLo and Mariah Carey, who are ushering in 2025 in spectacular white winter wonderlands.

Whether hitting the slopes in skis and a snowboard, donning a pair of ice skates, or simply enjoying the frosted views from a cosy rustic chalet, HELLO! delves into our favourite festive celebrity photos draped in pillowy snow.

© Instagram Mariah Carey embraces snow The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, ushered in the festivities with a trip to Aspen. The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the magical wonderland. Mariah donned a white fur coat and matching Chanel beanie, perfectly suiting her ethereal background.



© Getty Jennifer Lopez cosies up Jennifer Lopez looked like a festive dream as she was spotted on a walk around Aspen with her family. The actress looked cosy in a white wool cardigan adorned with traditional black Christmas patterns and a pair of casual light-wash baggy jeans.

© Instagram Heather Graham's hot tub 54-year-old Heather Graham headed to Wyoming after Christmas, hitting both the slopes and the hot tub. The actress shared that she was learning to ski, but also noted that she'd had EmSculpt to tone her body, ready to tackle her new hobby - and doesn't she look fab!

© Instagram Heidi Klum hits the slopes Heidi Klum brought serious supermodel style to Aspen, posing in sleek black skiwear during her snowy break.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Proving she loves to ski as well as take photos in gorgeous winter wear, Heidi Klum hit the slopes with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in cute blue ski gear.

© Instagram Bikini selfies Proving that the mountains aren't just for skiing, Heidi donned a stylish red bikini for a dip in her Aspen hot tub.

© Instagram Demi Moore's family time After a busy year, Demi Moore treated herself to down time in the snow with her adorable grandson, Lou - so cute!

© Getty Jennifer Lopez in bright white Another day in Aspen, another glorious outfit - JLo looked flawless as she took to the mountains in a bright white coat.

© Instagram Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire Popstar Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire channeled Power Ranger chic in Switzerland, donning bright ski wear to swoosh down the mountain.

Stay tuned for more celebs in the snow as we spot them...