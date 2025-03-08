Candy's Pablo Schreiber has an incredibly famous brother – details

Channel 4 is due to air Candy: A Death in Texas, which follows the 1980 axe murder of Betty Gore. Candy Montgomery was accused of the murder due to her affair with Betty's husband, Allan.

The five-part drama, originally aired on Hulu, stars Jessica Biel as Candy, Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore, and Pablo Schreiber as Allan. Also appearing in the series are Justin Timberlake, Jason Ritter, Timothy Simons, and Adam Bartley.

WATCH: See the trailer for Candy: A Death in Texas

One of the main faces of the show is Pablo; however, the star isn't the only Hollywood actor in his family, as his half-brother is the incredibly famous actor Liev Schreiber.

The pair are related through their father Tell Carroll Schreiber, who was also an actor. While Pablo was born in 1978 to Tell and Lorraine Reaveley, Liev was born in 1967 to Tell and Heather Milgram.

© FilmMagic Pablo and Liev share a father

Liev's biggest role came in 2013 when the star played professional 'fixer' Ray Donovan in the Showtime drama of the same name. Liev played the title role from 2013 until the show's ending in 2020.

Although the 57-year-old never walked away with an award, he was nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys for his portrayal of Ray.

© GC Images Liev's biggest role was as Ray Donovan

The star has, however, walked away with a SAG Award for his role in Spotlight and a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in Glengarry Glen Ross.

It's not just on TV where Liev has found success; the Hollywood star has appeared in hit franchises, playing Cotton Weary in the first three Scream films. He has also appeared as Marvel supervillains Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Kingpin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

© WireImage Liev was previously in a long-term relationship with Naomi Watts

Away from the screen, Liev was in a relationship with British actress Naomi Watts between 2005 and 2016. The couple never married, but they did welcome two children. Since 2017, the actor has been in a relationship with Taylor Niesen. The couple married in July 2023, welcoming their daughter a month later.

Despite their familial relationship, Pablo has previously revealed that the pair weren't close growing up. Speaking to the Daily Beast, he said: "It's very interesting to get to know a person you didn't know your whole life, and then begin to see your father in that person and see yourself in that person, and to try and piece together what is important for you in that relationship.

© WireImage The brothers became closer in their adulthood

"To be totally honest, for me, our being brothers hasn't been the big narrative of my life."

The pair reportedly didn't meet until Pablo was six, with their second meeting coming a decade later when Pablo turned 16. They have grown closer in recent years, seen together at premieres and American football matches.