Meet Adrien Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman's two kids with Harvey Weinstein, 72 — plus their mention in his Oscars speech

Adrien Brody's Best Actor Oscar win at the 97th Academy Awards for The Brutalist has already become a permanent fixture of pop culture.

The 51-year-old actor is now part of an illustrious club of actors with multiple Academy Awards to their name, which inducted Emma Stone into that pantheon as recently as last year.

And he is now the infamous bearer of the title of "longest speech in Oscar history," clocking in at a whopping five minutes and 40 seconds, beating Greer Garson's five-and-a-half minute speech for her Best Actress win for Mrs. Miniver.

Throughout the winding speech, Adrien took the opportunity to shout out many of the figures from The Brutalist and in his life, most notably Georgina Chapman, who has been his partner since 2020, as well as her family, even going viral after apparently throwing his gum to her before walking on stage.

"I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children Dash and India, I know it's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life and Popsy's coming home a winner," he said.

The English fashion designer, 48, shares her two children with her disgraced ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence at Rikers Island in New York City.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Adrien and Georgina have been dating since 2020

The 72-year-old former Hollywood mogul even shared a statement concerning his kids getting a shoutout from Adrien, with his representative telling People: "Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be."

Not much is known about their two kids, with India Pearl being 14 and Dashiell Max Robert being 11. Georgina and Adrien raise them at their home in upstate New York with several pets, including a dog, four cats and miniature donkeys.

© Getty Images The English designer was previously married to Harvey Weinstein

Sharing a glimpse into his home life, he told People that when he's not working, he prefers "to either be in the recording studio or the painting studio," adding: "And then go for hikes and spend time with the animals. It's quite special."

He also told the publication that his family often makes him "feel" like a kid himself, saying: "My family reminds me that I still behave like a kid everyday. I find magic in the world. I get lost in my imagination when painting or making music or when I bang through the gears in a sports car."

© Instagram The former couple welcomed two kids together, India and Dash

Adrien also recalled a sweet conversation with Dash at one point, adding: "My girlfriend's [then] 9-year-old son recently asked me — quite seriously: 'What would you rather eat? Ice cream that tastes like [expletive] or [expletive] that tastes like ice cream?'" saying the exchange left him at a "loss for words."

© Instagram Georgina keeps her kids out of the spotlight, save for the occasional snapshot

During his speech, he also thanked his own parents, Elliot Brody and Sylvia Plachy, the latter also being a Hungarian immigrant like his Brutalist character. "They've just created just such a strong foundation of respect and of kindness, and wonderful spirit and they've given me the strength to pursue this dream."