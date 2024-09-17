Liev Schreiber is a Primetime Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe award-winning actor who is currently appearing on the Netflix show that everyone is obsessed with, The Perfect Couple.

Along with a stellar cast including Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy and Eve Hewson, the Ray Donovan star plays patriarch Tag Winbury whose family land themselves in trouble when a body is discovered at their home.

However, away from his impressive acting credentials and buzzing career in the film and television industry, the 56-year-old is a proud father of three children.

© Dia Dipasupil Liev Schreiber and his wife Taylor Neisen in 2024

Liev shares his eldest two kids, Sasha, 17, and Kai, 15, with his famous ex, Naomi Watts. The star also welcomed his third child, Hazel Bee, in the summer of 2023 with his wife, Taylor Niesen.

The Perfect Couple star doesn't often speak about his family, however, on occasion, he gives fans a glimpse into his life as a dad.

Click through the gallery to see some heartwarming snaps of Liev and his family life…

Inside Liev Schreiber's adorable family life with Taylor and rarely-seen kids

1/ 7 © Instagram Kai's graduation Naomi Watts posted this adorable selfie showing how the blended family get along swimmingly despite splitting with Liev in 2016. The family were celebrating Kai graduating from high school in 2022, and Naomi shared a photo of her and her now-husband, actor Billy Crudup, her two children, and Liev and Taylor, writing in the caption: "Congratulations to Kai. Class of 2022 #modernfamily."



2/ 7 © Instagram Hazel Bee's arrival Announcing the birth of his youngest, Hazel Bee, Liev shared this gorgeous photo of the newborn's hand as he sweetly wrote: "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. "She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."



3/ 7 © Instagram Celebrating Taylor Liev met Taylor Neisen, 32, in 2017 and they were spotted out and about in public together and on a family holiday in Costa Rica shortly after they began dating. The pair made it official when they married in July 2023, the month before Hazel's arrival. The actor shared a photo of this incredible cake with Taylor's face on to celebrate her birthday. "Happy Birthday Taytay!!! All the critters are so happy you were born today! Most of all me," he wrote.

4/ 7 © Instagram Father-son vacation Liev and Sasha clearly have a strong bond and the pair took a father-son trip which looked action-packed. The actor proudly wrote on Instagram: "Three wrecks, one swim thru, two moray eels, 15 reef sharks being fed by a guy in a chain Mail suit, trumpet fish, and giant sting ray… it was cool."



5/ 7 © Instagram Mother's Day Although the pair are no longer together, Liev clearly still has so much love and respect for the mother of his two eldest kids. On Mother's Day, Liev shared this photo of Naomi with Sasha and Kai in tribute to her, how sweet!



6/ 7 © Instagram Family selfie This selfie is so cute and shows just how close Liev is with his eldest two children. Previously discussing how he co-parents with Naomi, Liev said: "Of course [the change is scary], but, you know, we're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we're very close. "Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."



7/ 7 © Instagram Tribute to Kai Liev shared this lovely photo of his youngest, Kai, in a ball pit and we can't get over their stunningly big blue eyes! Fans agreed in Liev's Instagram comments section, calling the 15-year-old "beautiful." One also said: "This kid has the best set of freckles I've ever seen! What a cutie!"

