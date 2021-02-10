Steph Curry sparks major fan reaction with rare photos of his three children The NBA star is a very proud dad

Steph Curry might be one of NBA's greatest stars – but his proudest achievement is becoming a father to three children.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his three kids – daughter Riley, eight, and Ryan, five, and his son, two-year-old Canon – and fans couldn't get enough!

MORE: Kim Kardashian furiously hits back after questions about North West's painting

Steph shared individual snapshots showing his young family, along with the caption: "Game day vibes!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey shares family video of his lookalike children

The first image sees Riley beaming for the camera and wearing an oversized basketball top, with her long braids falling down her back. The next photo is of Ryan, who looks super sassy as she strikes a pose wearing sunglasses and with a sequined backpack.

MORE: Halle Berry stuns fans with child support comments: 'It's wrong and it's extortion'

The final snapshot shows little Canon bouncing on the trampoline in the family's garden.

Steph Curry has shared the sweetest snapshots of his children

The post proved to be a huge hit with Steph's followers, racking up more than 1.1million likes. "They are all looking so grown up Stephen!" one wrote, while a second simply wrote: "Squad." A third joked: "Ryan is a whole mood!"

MORE: Nicole Kidman's niece is her double in beautiful new photo which leaves fans floored

Steph shares his children with wife Ayesha; the couple were married in 2011 after a longterm romance.

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011

At the end of last year, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes emotional revelation about youngest son Joaquin - husband Mark was 'choked up'

As far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

They are the proud parents of three

But when it comes to food preparation, Ayesha turns to her children for help. "They love helping me as much as I let them," she revealed. "We often cook together, and I lucked out with them 'cause they're super adventurous eaters, so that's always been nice.

"But I think it's because they cook with me and have a hand in making the meals occasionally — that's why they're interested in trying new things."

Read more HELLO! US stories here