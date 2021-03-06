Steph Curry's son reaches major milestone - see adorable photo Steph and his wife Ayesha have three children together

NBA star Steph Curry has three children with his wife Ayesha, and his youngest child Canon has just reached a major milestone – his very first haircut!

Mother Ayesha was quick to share this landmark occasion with her social media followers, uploading a gorgeous post of the little one beaming for the camera with his fresh trim. She also shared another photograph of Canon posing alongside his basketball star father, and we just can't deal with the cuteness!

Ayesha captioned the heart-warming post: "Baby boy got his first haircut and I can’t deal. My handsomes!!!! Grandma @jamaicanglamma and auntie @fabyoulush did their thing and he sat like a champ!"

Fans were cooing over Steph's son, with one writing: "In all seriousness, this may be the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life" and another joking "Why are there two Steph Currys??," referring to the fact the two-year-old heavily resembles his father.

Steph recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his three kids together – daughter Riley, eight, and Ryan, five, and, two-year-old Canon. Their eldest Riley had her arm around toddler Canon, and all three looked the picture of happiness.

At the end of last year, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

