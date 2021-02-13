Steph Curry shares stunning nude photo of wife Ayesha - fans react The NBA star has been married since 2011

Steph Curry is one proud husband! The NBA star delighted fans after sharing some tastefully nude photos of his wife Ayesha – and she looks sensational!

The 32-year-old gushed over his "Valentine" as he shared some snaps on Instagram from her photoshoot with Sweet July magazine.

In the images, Ayesha poses topless on the cover, with just her shoulders and face on display, while another sees her posing completely nude, with her legs strategically placed to cover her modesty.

Gushing over the photos, Steph wrote: "There goes my Baby!!!!! My Valentine. She did that @sweetjuly magazine out now."

Needless to say, his fans promptly reacted to the gorgeous images, with one commenting: "She DID do that. So proud of your beautiful, talented, spirited wife who has always known what she was capable of."

Ayesha even sweetly replied: "Strategic foot crop. I loveeeeee youuuuuuu." A third fan wrote: "You’re a very supportive husband." A fourth added: "She's stunning!"

Steph proudly shared these nude images of his wife

Steph and Ayesha married in 2011 after a long-term romance. They share three children; daughter Riley, eight, Ryan, five, and two-year-old son Canon.

Earlier this week, Steph posted a rare photo of his kids on Instagram – and fans couldn't get enough! The athlete shared individual snapshots showing his young family, along with the caption: "Game day vibes!"

Steph Curry shared the sweetest snapshots of his children

The first image sees Riley beaming for the camera and wearing an oversized basketball top, with her long braids falling down her back. The next photo is of Ryan, who looks super sassy as she strikes a pose wearing sunglasses and with a sequined backpack.

The final snapshot shows little Canon bouncing on the trampoline in the family's garden.

The post proved to be a huge hit with Steph's followers, racking up more than 1.1million likes. "They are all looking so grown up Stephen!" one wrote, while a second simply wrote: "Squad." A third joked: "Ryan is a whole mood!"

