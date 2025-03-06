Kate Hudson's reveals money-obsessed son's bold decision at 13: 'It's been a whole thing'

Kate Hudson revealed the one special item her son Bing ensured he saved in the midst of the Palisades fires that engulfed Los Angeles.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new Netflix show Running Point, the actress deviated into discussing her 13-year-old son's enthusiasm for trading bonds.

"Bing is 13 now and still quite actually loves money," shared Kate.

"He was a big stock market guy. And he still loves it."

Bing's growing interest in the financial world became apparent when the family were forced to evacuate their Los Angeles home during the devastating fires.

"You learn a lot about what you take," added Kate.

"And the only thing Bing took was his cash box. That's all he needed."

Despite her son's remarkable intelligence, Kate shared that he still needed his mom's help when attempting to unlock the box. "He then couldn't figure out how to open it. It's been a whole thing," she explained.

This isn't the first time Kate has opened up about her son's budding desire for financial investments. In an interview with People back in June last year, the actress explained how Bing is miles ahead of his young age.

"He really is into the stock market and has been for years," said the singer.

"And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are. He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It's crazy. So he'll be very interesting to watch grow up."

In a previous appearance on Seth Meyers, the "Glorious" singer revealed: "I don't know how it happened. He follows them. He wakes up, he looks on his apps and follows his stocks, and he makes good money. He loves his stocks!"

The Hollywood star added that Foot Locker was one of Bing's favorites.

Kate welcomed her younger son Bingham in 2011 with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. The couple split in 2014 but continue to amicably co-parent their child.

Goldie Hawn's daughter discussed her relationship with her former partner in an interview with Women's Health. She said: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something'."

"I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."