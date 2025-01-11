GMA Lara Spencer's close bond with co-star revealed in new photos

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer's incredibly close bond with meteorologist Sam Champion was revealed in sweet new pictures on Friday.

© Instagram The co-hosts share a close bond

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her fellow Good Morning America co-star embracing on a playing field. The photo depicted Lara smiling at the camera while she hugged the 63-year-old TV anchor, whose face couldn't be seen.

Lara exuded chic in a tailored navy coat and smart pants, while her blonde locks were styled into effortless soft waves. The mother-of-two kept her complexion natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Sam looked stylish in an off-white jacket and black pants, while he donned a white baseball cap. Lara captioned the heartfelt post: "Just love working w this guy."

Sam immediately reposted the photo onto his Instagram story and penned: "Keeping my lil' sis @lara.spencer warm in Miami's chill."

The TV hosts were covering the Orange Bowl, where Notre Dame defeated Penn State and made their way to the national championship game. After losing a bet to Irish fan Sam, the Penn State alum dressed up like a Notre Dame supporter on live TV. The Nittany Lion fan donned a green bucket hat adorned with a four-leaf clover print and a tartan apron embossed with the same Irish print.

Sam couldn't contain his laughter as he was photographed alongside Lara, laughing at her new sporty look.

The hilarious photographs came after the mother-of-two underwent a mammogram scan on Tuesday. The TV host took to her Instagram story to post a selfie to share her health update. Lara looked fresh-faced as she smiled for the photo in a blue and white striped dressing gown.

© Instagram The TV host shared the update on her story

Over the top of the picture, Lara wrote: "Today was my annual mammogram and all clear! Thank you Greenwich Hospital."

The Good Morning America weatherman has also been open about his health concerns as he shared his skin cancer diagnosis on social media back in October. Sam took time away from the show to treat basal cell carcinoma after discovering a spot under his left eye.

Sam underwent Mohs surgery, which required thin layers of skin to be removed to remove the cancer underneath the eye while aiming to preserve as much skin tissue as possible. The 63-year-old documented his recovery on social media and returned to work less than two weeks later.