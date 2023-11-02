GMA star Lara Spencer looks emotional as she issues heart-touching plea to fans

Lara Spencer is known for her love of animals, and the Good Morning America host regularly shares photos of her adorable pet dogs, Riva, Coco, and Dandy. The ABC personality, 54, adopted Riva from the North Shore Animal League on Long Island, and is thus a proud proponent of Adopt Don't Shop. Naturally, then, she issued an emotional plea to her followers this week for that cause.

Posing alongside Riva and a corgi that had been recently adopted, Lara urged her followers to adopt a dog or a cat from the shelter, which focuses on animals which are under risk at being moved to a "kill shelter" which may euthanize an animal if the shelter becomes too full.

In her caption, the mom-of-two said: "Two of North Shore Animal Leagues's 'alum'--my Riva, and this gorgeous girl corgi who was just adopted today by a lucky family (not by me!! I missed out!).

"Won't you please adopt or consider donating to help NSALA in their efforts to save cats and dogs that might otherwise end up in kill shelters. There are so many beautiful pets that need homes and @animalleague is the largest no kill shelter in the world. I promise, they will rescue you right back."

The charity was one of the first to respond to Lara's post as they penned: "Lara, your heartfelt support means more than we can say!! As we always say, when you adopt one animal you save two lives, so your lifesaving efforts are adding up!! We can't wait to watch Kate thrive with you. Thank you!!"

A second added: "Thank you for all you have done, and continue to do, to shine a light on the importance of rescue & adoption and on @animalleague," while a third shared: "We got a wonderful dog from there. He was a great Cairn. Tragically lost to cancer."

A fourth wrote: "Always doing good things with the love of your life well your other love dogs," and a fifth commented: "Thanks for your work here, Lara. NSAL was in my heart since I was a little girl. I always wanted to rescue all of the dogs and cats and now here I sit, 7 rescues later, wanting even more."

In the photo, which was taken in Port Washington, New York, Lara cuddled up with the corgi and Riva, while looking uber chic in a white shirt with lines running down the sleeves and a pair of pants.

The star has two children from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer, Katharine Paige, 18, and Duff, 21, though in her heart, she really has five children. She is not shy about her love for pets, and maintains that she considers her three dogs her other children as well.

Last year, she opened up about how much dog rescue organizations mean to her, particularly the one that changed her family's life, where she adopted her three dogs. In a social media post she wrote: "Great cause and cute pup alert!! As you might guess from my posts--my dogs are my other children. Truly."

The news anchor joked: "I say I have five kids. 3 are just a little hairier than the oldest 2," adding that: "My fur babies were all adopted [thru] the most incredible rescue organization---North Shore Animal League America."

