GMA's Lara Spencer shares important health update after scan

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer revealed she underwent a mammogram scan on Tuesday and the results were thankfully all clear.

© Instagram The TV host shared the update on her story

The TV host took to her Instagram story to post a selfie to share her health update. Lara looked fresh faced as she smiled for the photo in a blue and white striped dressing gown.

The 55-year-old opted for natural radiant makeup, while her short blonde locks were styled into soft waves. Lara donned her signature golden four leaf clover necklace for the snap.

Over the top of the picture, Lara wrote: "Today was my annual mammogram and all clear! Thank you Greenwich Hospital."

Lara's health update comes after she underwent foot surgery and spent time recovering during a luxury getaway to Vali, Colorado, with her family. The TV host was joined by her two kids, Katharine and Duff, and her husband, Richard McVey.

The mother-of-two shared details of her foot procedure on social media: "If I look a little groggy it's thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots (frame 2-wish they were cowboy boots but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully)," she wrote.

© Instagram Lara's view from her vacation home

She explained: "My right foot was easy-just had plate removed from surgery last year. The left is a bigger deal from a very old college diving injury.

"I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints. Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain.

"Today there are much better options, thanks to surgeons like Dr Marty O'Malley at HSS. These boots were made for walkin."

However, Lara didn't let the injury get in the way of her indulging in the festive snow. The GMA anchor shared a sweet selfie with her husband as the pair enjoyed a gorgeous sunset view.

She captioned the post: "Slide to see the sunset. Hard not to smile. Never been more "still" due to injured foot, and ya know what-it's not all bad. Note to self....."

It seems surgery has become second nature to the TV personality, who also underwent a hip replacement at 47. Discussing the operation on GMA, Lara said: "It was so upsetting.

"I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it's an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it."