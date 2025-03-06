Skip to main contentSkip to footer
American Idol's Luke Bryan reveals how teen sons have 'hijacked' his life in rare insight
Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

The American Idol judge shares two sons with his wife Caroline

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Luke Bryan is opening up about the challenges of having teenagers.

The "Country Girl" singer shares two sons with his wife Caroline, Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 16, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 14, who have apparently completely "hijacked" their parents' schedules.

In addition to Bo and Tate, the American Idol judge and his wife, who he married in 2006, are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire and their nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire after the three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben died of a heart attack seven years later.

Luke, during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark ahead of the March 16 premiere of the new season of American Idol, explained how his kids now doing "all forms of sports" have taken over their parents' lives.

"Their sports have hijacked my wife's life, mainly," he shared, before joking: "We love planning trips and then canceling them for travel baseball schedules."

Still, he maintained of his boys: "They're amazing. We're having a blast."

Luke and his wife Caroline© Jason Davis
Luke and his wife Caroline

This upcoming season of American Idol will be the first to feature Carrie Underwood as a judge — following Katy Perry's departure — 20 years after she won the famed competition.

Luke also opened up about how he and the "Before He Cheats" singer bond over both raising sons, sharing that they "have fun" because his kids "are a few years older than hers, so I know where she's at in her path, raising two boys, and then I know where I'm at in my path."

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest attend the "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
American Idol premieres 2016

Further giving insight into raising teenagers, Luke also noted that the fact that one of them already drives is "terrifying."

Luke Bryan with his sons and wife Caroline Boyer© Instagram
The country singer with his boys

"Obviously I've got my nephew who lives with us too, he's 23 now. So he's trying to go and conquer life," he went on, before emphasizing: "But the boys are great, they're my buddies. We hang out now!"

luke bryan sons bo tate til baseball field© Instagram
The Bryan kids and Luke's nephew Tilden

Luke previously discussed the fact that his eldest son is already a driver during an appearance on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast in 2023. "He's 15 so he's doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare," he confessed, adding: "He is not a very good driver right now, so we're having to work with him pretty hard."

"He's very frustrated right now because he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he's doing," he noted, and further joked: "He thinks because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient, but he is not, I assure you."

