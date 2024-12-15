Louise Redknapp reveals ultra-rare glimpse of Surrey megamansion

Louise Redknapp is getting into the holiday spirit! Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed that Santa Claus had paid her a visit, after travelling to her megamansion in Surrey.

Sharing a video of the festive meeting, Louise, 50, was filmed walking into her sleek and modern hallway, where she opened the front door to Father Christmas himself. "A nice little surprise visit from Santa and the girls from @spacenk. Thank you for the gorgeous gifts for me and the boys," she penned in the caption.

As adorable as the holiday greeting was, we couldn't help but admire Louise's stylish interiors. The mum-of-two, who prefers a "minimal look", embraced a less is more design concept.

© Instagram Louise resides in Surrey with her sons

Opting for a black and white colour scheme, the star showed off her cream tiles, and egg-shell walls, which were contrasted with charcoal woodwork, and artwork bordered with jet-black frames. Hanging from the ceiling, a trapeze-shaped lantern light was installed close to the glass balustrade of Louise's stairs.

The hitmaker has lived in her Surrey home since 2020. Following her divorce from her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, the 50-year-old moved with her two sons – Charley, 20, and Beau, 15 – to the luxurious pad.

In the four years since, Louise has given her property a major makeover. Speaking to Ideal Home in 2022, the Eternal band member revealed her go-to decorating style. "I like a minimal look – I don't have a lot of 'stuff', so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key," she began.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA When it comes to decorating, Louise prefers a minimal look

"I'm not massive on colour, but what I will do is have a dark floor, and a polished cement wall and introduce colour through my soft furnishings. I love art and good lighting – it is massively important."

Asked for her favourite room in the house, Louise noted: "A lot of my girlfriends that have girls are always in the kitchen because girls like to go in the kitchen to chat to mum while she's doing dinner.

"But I have boys that will grab food from the kitchen and make a beeline for the lounge. So that's the hub of my home – that's where people congregate."

With Christmas just around the corner, Louise will be looking forward to spending quality time with her sons. While Beau still lives at home, Charley has been studying in the US since 2022, jetting back for the summer holidays, as well as the Christmas period.

© Instagram Louise with her two sons Beau and Charley

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Louise revealed that her eldest had enrolled at the University of Arizona to study sports. Charley's decision to travel abroad may have taken some getting used to, but his mum couldn't be prouder.

As she wished him a happy birthday in July, Louise wrote: "I'm so happy to see you following your dreams, getting out there and experiencing new things. It took a lot of courage to move over to America but you are smashing it and I miss you every day you are away, and always look forward to the Summer holidays when you are home."