Louise Redknapp reveals Barbie hair transformation and it's incredible

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share with her Instagram followers that she was shooting her latest edit with high street store Peacocks.

In the video, the 50-year-old could be seen swishing around a truly impressive mane of incredible blonde hair. We know the former Eternal singer has always had light hair, which she has highlighted, but we think you will agree, this is the blondest we have ever seen it!

Louise and her new Barbie blonde in her newest snap

It's giving Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie and we are all here for it. It was also incredibly long, too, almost down to her waist.

The mother-of-two has always been a big fashion and beauty fan and previously gave HELLO! the lowdown on her hair, and how she keeps it looking in such great condition. She remarked: "I love Oribe 'Texturising Spray', it really adds volume. I think colour is so important as you get older to get the right tone for my skin. I usually keep it dark at the roots and then I like the ends to be picked up. I describe it as that Brazilian beach colour."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Louise Redknapp's take on Barbiecore

Well, this new look is the opposite - looks like the golden tone is here to stay for the singer.

How does Louise stay looking so young?

The Naked hitmaker always looks fresh and glowing, crediting a variety of treatments for how she looks so great, but she also told HELLO that SPF is an imperative part of her routine.

© Instagram Louise credits SPF for keeping her looking youthful

"I always feel that my skin is harder to deal with in the cold weather, " she explained. "I think skin gets affected by things like central heating and I’ve got quite sallow skin, so the minute I’m in the sun my skin naturally looks healthier, even though I make sure I wear a factor 50 at all times. In the winter I have to be really careful that I don’t look sallow and my skin can be a bit blotchy, dry in some areas and greasy in others, so I definitely have to be a bit more attentive in the winter than I am in the summer."

© Getty Louise likes to accentuate her eyes when applying makeup

And when it comes to makeup, Louise follows the rule of accentuating one part of her face the most and keeping the rest natural. She mused: "I'm very much 'all eyes' or 'all lips'. I love a dark smokey eye – I don't think you can ever go wrong with that look, but always keep the lips nude. I always think it's best to put the eyeliner on the inside of your eye too, I think it's a timeless look that is great with a suit or black dress."

© Getty The singer also loves a berry lip

Fashion and makeup go hand-in-hand for Louise. "If I've been at work in the day in ripped jeans and a t-shirt, I can turn that into a night time look with dark smokey eyes and high heels, and feel glam! My other favourite look is a dark berry lip with lashings of black mascara and no other eye make-up."