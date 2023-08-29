Louise Redknapp highlighted the importance of family time as she shared a rare, but heartwarming photo of herself and her two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, following a recent family holiday.

In the sweet snap shared to her Instagram, Louise looked beautiful as she sported a golden tan and donned a set of tailored shorts teamed with an ab-baring bralette.

The West End star, 48, posed beside her and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's teenage boys, crediting "the best summer" in the caption with a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Louise posed beside her two sons Beau (L) and Charley.

Fans couldn't believe how different her sons looked in the family photo; particularly Charley, who last year uprooted his life in the UK in favour of pursuing a career in sports in Arizona.

"Blimey time flies and they’re huge now! Gorgeous family, all the very best," wrote one fan in the comments, as another wrote: "Wow, look at Beau, he’s completely changed over the summer."

"Wow they tower over you now," chimed in a third fan, as a fourth wrote: "OMG Lou the boys look so grown up!"

© Instagram Louise's eldest son Charley relocated to Arizona last summer

Louise's reunion with both of her sons will no doubt have been a great joy to the former Eternal star, who previously told HELLO! that her eldest son's big move to the US left her in tears every day.

© Instagram Louise with Charley and Beau in a holiday photo from last summer

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise told us at the time. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one," she admitted.

Louise poses with her eldest son Charley

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge," Louise said, adding that it was Charley's dad Jamie who initially suggested he should explore study abroad options.