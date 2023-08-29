Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp's rare holiday photo with teenage sons Charley and Beau has fans saying the same thing
The West End star reflected on her wholesome holiday with her boys

Louise Redknapp with her two sons
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Louise Redknapp highlighted the importance of family time as she shared a rare, but heartwarming photo of herself and her two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, following a recent family holiday. 

In the sweet snap shared to her Instagram, Louise looked beautiful as she sported a golden tan and donned a set of tailored shorts teamed with an ab-baring bralette. 

The West End star, 48, posed beside her and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's teenage boys, crediting "the best summer" in the caption with a red heart emoji. 

Louise posed beside her two sons Beau (L) and Charley. © Instagram
Louise posed beside her two sons Beau (L) and Charley.

Fans couldn't believe how different her sons looked in the family photo; particularly Charley, who last year uprooted his life in the UK in favour of pursuing a career in sports in Arizona. 

"Blimey time flies and they’re huge now! Gorgeous family, all the very best," wrote one fan in the comments, as another wrote: "Wow, look at Beau, he’s completely changed over the summer." 

"Wow they tower over you now," chimed in a third fan, as a fourth wrote: "OMG Lou the boys look so grown up!" 

Louise posing with Charley © Instagram
Louise's eldest son Charley relocated to Arizona last summer

Louise's reunion with both of her sons will no doubt have been a great joy to the former Eternal star, who previously told HELLO! that her eldest son's big move to the US left her in tears every day. 

Louise with Charley and Beau whilst on holiday© Instagram
Louise with Charley and Beau in a holiday photo from last summer

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise told us at the time. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates. 

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one," she admitted. 

Louise Redknapp posing with her son Charley
Louise poses with her eldest son Charley

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge," Louise said, adding that it was Charley's dad Jamie who initially suggested he should explore study abroad options.

