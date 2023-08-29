Louise Redknapp highlighted the importance of family time as she shared a rare, but heartwarming photo of herself and her two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, following a recent family holiday.
In the sweet snap shared to her Instagram, Louise looked beautiful as she sported a golden tan and donned a set of tailored shorts teamed with an ab-baring bralette.
The West End star, 48, posed beside her and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's teenage boys, crediting "the best summer" in the caption with a red heart emoji.
Fans couldn't believe how different her sons looked in the family photo; particularly Charley, who last year uprooted his life in the UK in favour of pursuing a career in sports in Arizona.
"Blimey time flies and they’re huge now! Gorgeous family, all the very best," wrote one fan in the comments, as another wrote: "Wow, look at Beau, he’s completely changed over the summer."
"Wow they tower over you now," chimed in a third fan, as a fourth wrote: "OMG Lou the boys look so grown up!"
Louise's reunion with both of her sons will no doubt have been a great joy to the former Eternal star, who previously told HELLO! that her eldest son's big move to the US left her in tears every day.
"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise told us at the time. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.
"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one," she admitted.
"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge," Louise said, adding that it was Charley's dad Jamie who initially suggested he should explore study abroad options.