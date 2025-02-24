Louise Redknapp shows off gym-honed abs in daring see-through look

Louise Redknapp strikes again! Busier than ever, the singer has released a brand new track called Confession, and she did it in style!

Nailing her signature rock-chic aesthetic, Louise, 50, posed in a black mesh bodysuit from Christopher Esber and a pair of high-waisted trousers by 16Arlington, to promote her single.

Pictured posing in a lavish, marble-tiled bathroom, the mum-of-two looked seriously chic, accessorising with a statement belt and stilettos, both by Saint Laurent. "Dressed up to get messed up…" Louise quipped in the caption.

As for her hair and makeup, the hitmaker resembled a modern-day mermaid with her beachy waves, and barely-there glam, which included a copper eyeshadow and a soft smattering of nude-pink lipstick.

A tour de force, Louise has a lot going on this year. Alongside the release of brand new tracks, the 50-year-old also plans to release her full Confessions album on May 23rd and has been using her social media accounts to promote it.

Louise may have a lot going on in her life, but whenever she can, the mum-of-two makes an effort to train hard and keep her body feeling strong. Back in 2022, Louise caught up with HELLO! for an exclusive chat where she revealed her relatable approach to fitness.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything we know about Louise Redknapp's new boyfriend

Explaining that she often does reformer pilates and peloton sessions, the singer clarified that she's not much of a "gym bunny" and would much rather enjoy a meal out with friends.

"If someone said to me, 'Do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," she quipped.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp is a fan of Pilates and peloton workouts

Nonetheless, Louise does reap the benefits of working out. "I love pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Photo: Instagram Louise often goes on her peloton bike while watching TV

The doting mum is also partial to an indoor peloton session whilst watching TV. "I've got a Peloton at home," she told HELLO!. "I watch Love Island and go for a bike ride in the lounge, [people] must be looking [at me] like 'what was she doing?'

"If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few situps, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!"