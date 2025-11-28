Carrie Underwood's 'lazy' skincare face cream is on sale for $12.49 on Amazon and we've tried it

Carrie Underwood has been back in the spotlight in 2025, having been named the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time (breaking the record held by Shania Twain) and returning to American Idol as a judge after finding fame on the singing competition two decades ago.

And despite her hectic schedule, the Grammy winner has the most gorgeous glowing skin, and it’s all down to her beauty routine.

At a glance The 'lazy' secret: American Idol judge Carrie Underwood credits her glowing skin to a simple routine featuring the affordable Weleda Skin Food, $12.49 / £16.14

High-low mix: The country star balances her budget-friendly moisturizer with facial oils

Editor approved: HELLO! editors put the viral drugstore cream to the test and confirmed it lives up to the hype, praising its rich hydration for dry skin and fresh citrus scent.

The low maintenance star once described her routine as "lazy", but thanks to her holy grail products, you’d never know.

"I'm terrible at regimens and stuff like that," she told Today. "Every once in a while, like once a year I maybe get to go get a facial or consult somebody and I'm like, 'What is the least amount of things that I can do?' But I also can't carry a bunch of junk around with me, there's just no room for it in my bag."

The star hasn't completely been keeping her skincare faves a secret - there are a couple of products that we can consider Carrie approved...

1. The Budget Buy: Weleda Skin Food

Best for: Deep hydration on dry skin, hands, and feet. Price: $12.49 (Amazon)

During the Today show interview, Carrie revealed she uses Weleda Skin Food, $12.49 / £16.14 - a moisturizing cream also loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham. "It's not even expensive, but it's easy, you can kind of find it anywhere and it does a good job."

Our opinions: Is it worth the hype?

With over 23,000 five-star ratings, this cream is a viral sensation, but does it work? The HELLO! team tested it.

Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas: "It’s so rich and has a really fresh citrusy scent. I use it and the Light formula literally from head to toe, from my face to my feet."

"It’s so rich and has a really fresh citrusy scent. I use it and the Light formula literally from head to toe, from my face to my feet." Commerce Partnership Editor Carla Challis: "I've been using Weleda Skin Food for years. In fact, it's a staple in my household - my boyfriend loves it too."

2. The Splurge: Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Face Oil

Best For: Brightening, anti-aging, and adding radiance.

If you're wondering what else Carrie uses to stay so fresh-faced, she confirms she mixes affordable buys with pricier investments.

"So I love oils," she said. "I feel like oils are something that's easy." She admits she’s obsessed with Sunday Riley, a brand famous for its high-performance botanical formulas.

For example, the viral brand's CEO Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $28 (SAVE 30%) / £23.80 (SAVE 30%) has been a beauty industry favorite for years. We wouldn't be surprised if it's a Carrie Underwood go-to!

Why It Works

This higher-priced beauty buy has a complex formula with multitasking ingredients:

Vitamin C (THD Ascorbate): A stable form of Vitamin C that fights dullness and signs of aging.

A stable form of Vitamin C that fights dullness and signs of aging. Turmeric: Rich in antioxidants to even out skin tone and reduce redness.

Rich in antioxidants to even out skin tone and reduce redness. Nutrient-Rich Oils: Locks in moisture and protects the complexion from outside elements.

How do you use it? Just massage 2-3 drops into your skin in the morning before your moisturizer and SPF for an instant glow.

© Getty Images Carrie returned to the Idol spotlight two decades after finding fame on the show

Retailing from $40 to $80, it’s definitely an investment, but a little goes a long way.

The reviews really speak for themselves, too - with one customer writing: "This is a must-have oil for my sensitive skin. I’ve repurchased so many times and notice a difference every morning after using."

Another said: "I know the smell is strong and can be off-putting but this oil is 1000% worth it. Leaves skin glowing and only a tiny bit is needed, amazing."