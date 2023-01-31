Savannah Guthrie gets new tattoo with emotional backstory The NBC News host did it in honor of her new show

Savannah Guthrie is cementing the launch of her new show in collaboration with Drew Barrymore, Princess Power, in the most meaningful way.

The Today Show star and her fellow CBS morning show host got tattoos together in honor of their project, and it was definitely a special moment.

While Drew got a row of minnows, her 11th tattoo, Savannah, for her debut ink, opted for the words "All my love" on her forearm, although what made it extra meaningful was that it was inked in her late father's exact handwriting.

Appearing on Today with Drew, she said: "And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life."

They left host Sheinelle Jones shocked when they revealed they were getting tatted together, a way to mark their eight years of friendship and foray into streaming television together.

The two have partnered together as executive producers on the show Princess Power on Netflix Kids, an adaptation of the book series Princesses Wear Pants, co-authored by Savannah and Allison Oppenheim.

Savannah and Drew got tattoos to celebrate their friendship and collaboration

The synopsis for the series reads: "It tells the story of four princesses from major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope Pineapple.

"They embrace their differences to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place," it continues, with the first episode having been released on January 30.

The show has already proven a hit with fans, and the anchor's NBC co-stars couldn't be prouder, sending her a barrage of congratulatory messages on social media.

The show has already received rave reviews from Savannah's co-hosts

"Amazing!!!! Congratulations!!!" Dylan Dreyer said, while Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "You princess...you!!! Love this!" while Hoda Kotb separately gushed: "Ok!!!! This is my kids new obsession!! #princesspower is a show stopper. On repeat at my house! I have memorized the theme song. Check it out."

