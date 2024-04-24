Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan, 23, shares intimate new video as he follows in parents footsteps in acting

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan has shared a short film with fans, "a tribute" to Marlon Brando's controversial 972 film Last Tango In Paris.

In the short film, posted on Instagram by director Alexander Molochnikov, Dylan stars as Tom, a young man who is introduced kissing his partner, played by Gus Birney, in the New York City subway.

However, it is soon revealed that Tom is actually directing the scene and Gus' character keeps running away from the cameras.

"NO MORE FILMING. A little tribute to the Last Tango in Paris," Alexander captioned the post which Dylan shared on social media with his followers.

Last Tango In Paris follows a recently widowed American, Paul, played by Marlon, who begins an anonymous sexual relationship with a young Parisian woman Jeanne (Maria Schneider). Throughout their relationship he sexually abuses her, until he makes the decision to leave her. Later, they reunite and he tells her he wants to renew their romance, chasing her through the streets of Paris back to her apartment despite her protestations. Jeanne then shoots Paul dead, and the film ends with her rehearsing her story for the police.

Dylan, 23, is the only son of Michael, 79, and 54-year-old Catherine, who are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Carys, and has been following in his famous parents footsteps.

© Getty Dylan, 23, with his father Michael

The actor has been working with Alexander on his latest off-Broadway project, the play Seagull. Variations which premiered in New York City. Dylan took to Instagram in late March to share a round of photos from backstage; in the first snap, Dylan looked dashing sporting a white knit sweater and spikey hair.

More behind-the-scenes photos followed, including pics with several of his apparent colleagues deep in discussion during rehearsals. Dylan also included a photo with Russian-American actor Andrey Burkovsky, who also shared similar photos.

Michael is also father to oldest son, Cameron, with ex-wife Diandra Luker, and he is incredibly close to all three of his children, recently joking that with Dylan and Carys now both having moved out, he and Catherine like to bribe them with lavish trips in a bid to spend quality time together.

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he shared with host Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show.

"And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go," he added. Asked if it's nice to spend time with Dylan and Carys now that they're adults, Michael responded: "It's just a treat. Especially when you're not forcing them."