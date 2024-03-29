Beyoncé's best cowboy looks as Cowboy Carter is released

Beyoncé is officially in her cowboy era, as the release of the highly-anticipated COWBOY CARTER has taken fans by a storm.

Although she made it clear that COWBOY CARTER isn't a country album (it's a Beyoncé album!), the Grammy winner has embraced the genre fully, whether that's through working with Dolly Parton or Rhiannon Giddens.

Ahead of the critically acclaimed album's release, the star has been rocking a Stetson hat at every opportunity as a way of showcasing her new western direction.

Here are her best looks, as she dons her cowboy boots - not necessarily in a country way, but in a Beyoncé way.

Grammy's cowboy look © Kevin Mazur,Getty Beyoncé perhaps first hinted her new direction at the Grammys, as she donned a bright white cowboy hat and wore her platinum blonde hair straight. The look seemed to hint that she was moving on from RENAISSANCE's dance and ballroom classics with the monochrome aesthetic being applied to a western-inspired ensemble by Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton.

TEXAS HOLD 'EM cover As Queen Bey ushered fans into a new era of her music, she released "TEXAS HOLD 'EM", with a look that combined the space-age style of Renaissance with metallic underwear. She donned a silver cone bra and a mirrored crotch cover shaped like a heart, hanging from her belt suggestively. The star covered the look with a cropped bolero blazer, and wore a giant black cowboy hat to finish the look.

Western inspired Valentine's Day © Instagram The "Sugar Mama" singer celebrated Valentine's Day with a sultry black see-through dress, as she took husband JAY-Z's arm. She wore her blonde hair big and bouncing in true Texas style. She was sure to top the look, classically, with a black Stetson with a veil at the back. The sensual look no doubt paid homage to her new era.

Silver and sultry © Getty Images Attending the Luar fashion show for New York Fashion Week, Beyoncé opted for a silver cowboy hat and an embellished headscarf which covered her blonde hair. The statement headpiece matched a bold, plunging blazer that showed she meant business, as well as thigh-high embellished boots.

Rodeo Red © Instagram Rocking red, Beyoncé took her cowboy look to another level in an iconic bold crimson look. With her red cowboy hat on, she matched it with a leather mini skirt and long coat for a leggy look.