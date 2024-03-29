Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's best cowboy looks as Cowboy Carter is released
Beyoncé's best cowboy looks as Cowboy Carter is released

The Renaissance star's latest album explores a brand new genre

2 minutes ago
Beyoncé Instagram cowboy hat
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Beyoncé is officially in her cowboy era, as the release of the highly-anticipated COWBOY CARTER has taken fans by a storm. 

Although she made it clear that COWBOY CARTER isn't a country album (it's a Beyoncé album!), the Grammy winner has embraced the genre fully, whether that's through working with Dolly Parton or Rhiannon Giddens.

Ahead of the critically acclaimed album's release, the star has been rocking a Stetson hat at every opportunity as a way of showcasing her new western direction.

Here are her best looks, as she dons her cowboy boots - not necessarily in a country way, but in a Beyoncé way.

Grammy's cowboy look

Beyonce supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur,Getty

Beyoncé perhaps first hinted her new direction at the Grammys, as she donned a bright white cowboy hat and wore her platinum blonde hair straight. 

The look seemed to hint that she was moving on from RENAISSANCE's dance and ballroom classics with the monochrome aesthetic being applied to a western-inspired ensemble by Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton.

TEXAS HOLD 'EM cover

Beyoncé's TEXAS HOLD 'EM cover

As Queen Bey ushered fans into a new era of her music, she released "TEXAS HOLD 'EM", with a look that combined the space-age style of Renaissance with metallic underwear. 

She donned a silver cone bra and a mirrored crotch cover shaped like a heart, hanging from her belt suggestively. The star covered the look with a cropped bolero blazer, and wore a giant black cowboy hat to finish the look.

Western inspired Valentine's Day

Beyonce is embracing her cowgirl era© Instagram

The "Sugar Mama" singer celebrated Valentine's Day with a sultry black see-through dress, as she took husband JAY-Z's arm. 

She wore her blonde hair big and bouncing in true Texas style.

She was sure to top the look, classically, with a black Stetson with a veil at the back. The sensual look no doubt paid homage to her new era.

Silver and sultry

beyonce luar fashion show© Getty Images

Attending the Luar fashion show for New York Fashion Week, Beyoncé opted for a silver cowboy hat and an embellished headscarf which covered her blonde hair. 

The statement headpiece matched a bold, plunging blazer that showed she meant business, as well as thigh-high embellished boots.

Rodeo Red

Beyonce in red latex© Instagram

Rocking red, Beyoncé took her cowboy look to another level in an iconic bold crimson look. With her red cowboy hat on, she matched it with a leather mini skirt and long coat for a leggy look.

Cowboy Carter's iconic cover

Beyoncé's divisive album art for COWBOY CARTER

After teasing the record to fans, Beyoncé finally unveiled Cowboy Carter's iconic album cover, which divided many. The singer sat side-saddle on a horse, holding what looked like an American flag.

Her long platinum blonde hair flowed in the wind as she donned a white stetson, as well as a red-white-and-blue leather look.

