We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amy Robach has dressing for the office down to a T! The Good Morning America host looked like a goddess in her latest outfit for Tuesday's show.

The TV star stunned viewers wearing a gorgeous, gold, silk blouse by L'Agence and a figure-hugging pencil skirt from Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans are all saying the same thing about her new photo

Amy's classic button-down 'Dani Blouse' features charmeuse silk which drapes effortlessly to a shorter, curved hem, three-quarter-length sleeves and a relaxed open collar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

While her specific skirt appears to be out of stock, there is a similar, shirred version available, which features the same high-waist and midi length design. Amy teamed her look with a pair of metallic, strappy heels and horn earrings by Janewin Jewellery.

Resharing the image of her gorgeous ensemble from her stylist, jls_style, on Instagram, the image caption read: "Getting ready for a golden hour on @abcgma3.

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

READ: Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout

Amy looked amazing in her skintight silk skirt

"Repost from @jls_style - @ajrobach wears a golden silk top by @lagencefashion and black silk skirt by @aliceandolivia. Gorgeous horn earrings by @janewin_jewelry."

Fans loved Amy's golden look, with one commenting: "Lord, the sight of this woman makes life worth living..." followed by several flame emojis.

Silk Blouse, $345, L'Agence

A second wrote: "Incredible! Love the color of the silk with the horn earrings - chic." A third added: "Always looks good, Amy." And a fourth said: "Stunning. Classic. Always."

Amy appears to be enjoying her silky skirts lately as last week she rocked a gold, silk, midi skirt by Jonathan Simkhai, which she teamed with a cropped, fitted smocked top in the shade 'deep amber' by A.L.C.

Shirred Midi SKirt, $195, Alice + Olivia

And last month, Amy left fans in a tizzy when she wore the most spectacular snakeskin skirt from French Connection.

Wearing the striking piece with a pair of slinky red heels and a bright red top that really made her look pop, the presenter showcased her look on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

"Those calves," wrote one social media user. "Just love your outfit and hair," added another, with a third saying: "Always stunning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.