Malia Obama is a natural beauty as she steps out makeup-free in LA in fashion-forward new look

Malia Obama looks stylish even when going out on a coffee run!

The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was pictured out in LA this week, dressed in a cropped white shirt teamed with a pair of statement checked pants.

The outfit was teamed with a pair of patent black lace up shoes and grey socks. The 26-year-old wore her long hair down and went makeup-free for the outing.

Malia has been living in LA for several years, and shares an apartment with her sister, Sasha Obama.

She is a talented screenwriter and budding director, and it was revealed earlier this year that she was going by the moniker Malia Anne - her first and middle name - dropping her very famous last name.

© SBJ / BACKGRID Malia Obama looked super stylish during a coffee run in LA

Her father, Barack Obama - who was President of the United States between 2009 and 2017 - recently admitted that Malia, and her sister Sasha, are both "very stubborn" about using their last name to their advantage, much to their credit.

"The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," he said of his daughters while speaking on The Pivot Podcast.

© SBJ / BACKGRID Malia Obama walking in LA

"I mean they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it." "I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are?'" he explained.

"And she's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it [for the] first time and not in any way have that association.' So I think our daughters [will] go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

Malia with her parents Barack and Michelle Obama

Michelle and Barack wanted their daughters to enjoy as normal childhoods as possible during their father's time in office.

The former FLOTUS recently gave an insight into their childhood during an interview with Oprah Daily, while discussing her new book, Overcoming: A Workbook.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

During the talk, she discussed the art of planning, and how her priorities were always her daughters during their childhood.

Giving a rare insight into their private lives, she said: "I'm a planner, and I've always been a planner. And that served me well as First Lady, when it felt like I had an endless list of things to do—and all those things were truly important.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

"But I knew from the beginning that for me, being a mom was the most important thing of all. That's a helpful baseline to start from—it's critical to have a clear sense of what you want. I knew I wanted to be home as often as possible, to do dinner together, to go to as many of the girls' activities and conferences and give them as normal a life as possible.

"So, even as First Lady, I made sure that the rest of my schedule flowed around those priorities. It wasn't always perfect. I didn't make it to every school event, and I constantly worried that I wasn't doing well enough as a mom or in my other pursuits. But after a while, I learned to give myself a little grace.

The Obama sisters had an incredibly unique childhood

"And I hope everybody out there can do the same. We're all just doing the best we can." Michelle and Barack have always prioritised being present parents to their daughters and wanted them to feel like they had as normal lives as possible during Barack's time in office.

Their late grandmother, Marian Robinson, even moved in with the family to help raise them and keep them grounded.