Marie Osmond defends 'greatest gift' after choosing not to give her children inheritance Marie Osmond has eight children.

Marie Osmond has defended her decision not to give her inheritance to her children, revealing that she wants to enable them to "try to be something".

The beloved singer revealed in 2020 that she had no plans to give her eight children any of her fortune after decades performing with her brothers including Donny Osmond. "Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” the 63-year-old shared.

Marie with her brothers who formed The Osmonds

"To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work," she told Us Weekly.

"I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying, I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher."

Speaking on The Talk in 2020 Marie revealed she planned to give her money to charity; Marie is one of the founder's of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which help sick and injured children across over 170 hospitals.

She said that her decision had come from personal experience, revealing her family "fought over a mirror and a table when [my aunt and uncle] passed away".

Marie found fame in the 1970s when her brothers formed the pop band The Osmonds, Later in the decade, she co-hosted a variety show with her brother Donny, and she continues to tour across the world.

Marie is mom to 39-year-old Stephen, who she shares with husband Steve Craig, and she is also mom Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18, with ex-husband Brian Blosil.

Marie and Brian's eldest son Michael died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 18.

