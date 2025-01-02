Wayne Osmond dies aged 73 — read the Osmond family's statement

Wayne Osmond has passed away aged 73.

Formerly a member of iconic family music group The Osmonds, Wayne died on January 1, 2025, HELLO! can confirm.

© FilmMagic Jimmy Osmond, Jay Osmond and Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds in 2011

A family statement read: "His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

Wayne's daughter Amy Cook took to Facebook to announce her father's death, calling him a "beloved husband and father".

© Getty Images The Osmonds in 1974

She confirmed he "passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children".

The 73-year-old's brother and fellow performer, Jay Osmond, took to Facebook to similarly share the news of the family's loss.

© Redferns via Getty Images Jay Osmond got emotional about his brother

"A true legend has left the Earth," he wrote in an emotional post. "My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne."

"It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings," he added.

"He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. What gives me joy is to know that my brother 'Wings' has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now."

"The reunion he must've had with Father and Mother I'm sure was spectacular!" Jay signed off the post.

© Getty Images The Osmonds (L-R back row) Jimmy, Marie, Donny, (L-R front row) Alan, Wayne, Merril and Jay

Wayne was the second-oldest of the original Osmond Brothers singers and the fourth oldest of the nine Osmond children. He, alongside Alan, Merrill and Jay, began singing in a barbershop quartet in 1958; the brothers would then be discovered in 1961 before skyrocketing to success.

Found to have perfect pitch, Wayne played guitar in the band and showed a clear talent for music that ran in the family.

He married Kathlyn White in 1974, and they had five children — three daughters and two sons. In 2012, he had a stroke which left him unable to play guitar, although he last appeared with the Osmonds in 2018, and would go on to perform a year later with his brothers as a birthday present to their sister Marie.

Wayne's cause of death has not been made public. HELLO! has reached out to reps.